Gregorys Coffee Partners with Mobile Pickup App, Ritual

Today New York-based coffee roaster and retailer, Gregorys Coffee
announced a partnership with mobile pickup app, Ritual to offer
customers a convenient and cost-effective solution to discover, order
and pick up coffee and food orders.
“We often hear from coffee establishments that their customers want the
convenience of delivery, but have found that delivery fees and product
quality have been a major barrier,” said Ray Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO
of Ritual. “Our Piggyback feature has been the perfect solution to this
problem. We are productizing the coffee run by offering a service with
no delivery fees where the product gets to consumers in minutes while
staying fresh.”
Ritual provides restaurants with turnkey mobile ordering technology,
giving customers a convenient solution to discover, order and pick up
their coffee and lunch. Over 100,000 teams globally already leverage
Ritual’s social group ordering feature, ‘Piggyback,’ which connects
workplace teams and allows them to collaborate on coffee and food orders
creating a peer-to-peer delivery network. In return, restaurants like
Gregorys are able to leverage existing customers to effectively act as
delivery persons for these orders, removing delivery costs for customers
and the business, all while increasing order size by up to 4x.
Additionally, Ritual’s ‘Auto Place’ feature uses location-based data to
automatically place an order once customers are close enough to the
restaurant. With traditional delivery, you may receive your coffee or
latte twenty minutes after it was made, significantly degrading the
quality. With ‘Auto Place,’ your coffee or meal is made as close to
arrival as possible, ensuring the quality of the item is not jeopardized.
“At Gregorys Coffee, we establish and cultivate communities of people
who see coffee differently by providing them with unforgettable
experiences that are uniquely our own. We are constantly looking for
ways to provide convenience to our customers without compromising on
quality,” said Greg Zamfotis, CEO of Gregorys Coffee. “Ritual's
Piggyback feature has provided a way for our guests to get that same
unforgettable experience right at their desk.”
To kick off the partnership, customers can enjoy popular coffees from
Gregorys Coffee for just $1 every day until April 30th when you use
Ritual's Piggyback feature. Save on your favorite latte, cappuccino, Nu
Brew Hotshot and more! Plus, you’ll earn points with every purchase
through Ritual’s loyalty program which you can redeem for free food and
drinks. Unlock the power of social ordering using the Ritual app. Offer
to pick up for a coworker, or jump on an order and receive your order
right to your desk using team powered delivery.
