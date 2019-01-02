Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. : Announces Launch of VACUETTE® SAFELINK Holder

To provide an optimal solution for blood collection, Greiner Bio-One has developed the new VACUETTE® SAFELINK Holder. This sterile tube holder provides a safe, needleless option for blood collection procedures from a female luer port.

The VACUETTE® SAFELINK provides a secure luer lock connection, making this holder a safe and easy-to-use accessory for transfer of blood to an evacuated tube.

Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. is a privately held plastic manufacturing company located in Monroe, NC whose three divisions manufacture a variety of products for the medical and research fields. The manufactured products include plastic ware for the cultivation and analysis of cell and tissue cultures, microplates for high-throughput screening related to drug screening, products for blood and specimen collection, tests for the detection of bacteria and viruses, as well as, custom-made products. As an international manufacturer with global reach, Greiner Bio-One provides the manufacturing, distribution logistics and product application support to the world’s largest hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations.

For more information about Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. please visit http://www.gbo.com.

