Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. : Announces Launch of VACUETTE® SAFELINK Holder

To provide an optimal solution for blood collection, Greiner Bio-One has
developed the new VACUETTE® SAFELINK Holder. This sterile
tube holder provides a safe, needleless option for blood collection
procedures from a female luer port.
The VACUETTE® SAFELINK provides a secure luer lock connection, making
this holder a safe and easy-to-use accessory for transfer of blood to an
evacuated tube.
Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. is a privately held plastic
manufacturing company located in Monroe, NC whose three divisions
manufacture a variety of products for the medical and research fields.
The manufactured products include plastic ware for the cultivation and
analysis of cell and tissue cultures, microplates for high-throughput
screening related to drug screening, products for blood and specimen
collection, tests for the detection of bacteria and viruses, as well as,
custom-made products. As an international manufacturer with global
reach, Greiner Bio-One provides the manufacturing, distribution
logistics and product application support to the world’s largest
hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations.
For more information about Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. please
visit http://www.gbo.com.
