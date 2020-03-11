Gremlin Announces Failover Conf: A Conference About Resilience in the Wake of Cancellations Caused by the Coronavirus

San Jose, CA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gremlin, the company on a mission to help make the internet more reliable, today announced a single-day virtual conference happening on April 21st: Failover Conf. The conference will feature speakers discussing the importance of reliability in an online world, and will favor submitted talks from cancelled or postponed conferences due to the Coronavirus such as AWS Summits, KubeCon EU, Microsoft Ignite Zurich, SREcon and SXSW.



"We knew a lot of the industry was scrambling last week in the wake of all these changes,” said Kimbre Lancaster, Head of Global Events at Gremlin. “Conferences are a critical way that we share knowledge and connect with one another. We wanted to give back to the tech community by providing speakers with a new platform for their talks, as well as offering attendees a safe and valuable experience.”



To help put together this free virtual conference, Gremlin has quickly partnered with AWS, Blameless, Catchpoint, Cloudbees, Cockroach Labs, Datadog, Flowmill, Gitlab, Honeycomb, Kong, LaunchDarkly, Lightstep, NGINX, NS1, PagerDuty, Redis Labs, Rookout, Scalyr, SDTimes, Split.io, Splunk, The New Stack and ServiceNow. Keynote speakers have also been announced: J. Paul Reed, Senior Applied Resilience Engineer at Netflix; Matt Stratton, host of the Arrested DevOps podcast; and Tammy Butow, Principal SRE at Gremlin.

“This allows us to help support the community and share their stories without traditional avenues available,” said Kolton Andrus, CEO and Co-Founder of Gremlin. “As engineers we often plan for failure -- when unforeseen circumstances occur, we need to do our best to mitigate the impact.”





Gremlin is the world’s first hosted Chaos Engineering service with a mission to help build a more reliable internet. It turns failure into resilience by offering engineers a fully hosted solution to safely experiment on complex systems, in order to identify weaknesses before they impact customers and cause revenue loss. Founded by CEO Kolton Andrus and CTO Matthew Fornaciari in 2016, the company has since raised $26.8Million in funding from Amplify Partners, Index Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures. Existing customers include Charter Communications, Expedia, Mailchimp, Qualtrics, Target, Twilio, Under Armour, and Walmart.



“Gremlin is doing the work to create a healthy culture around failure tolerance. Being prepared for the unknown shouldn’t feel scary. Actually, it's everyone's responsibility, regardless of role. Mastering unknown-unknowns is a sociotechnical challenge -- when everyone is prepared, resilience becomes second nature.” — Charity Majors, Co-Founder and CTO at Honeycomb

“Coronavirus has led to a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the status of future events within our industry. Many of them are going virtual -- it’s been amazing to see the resilience of the tech community. We’re excited to be a part of FailoverConf and give speakers a platform back that was unexpectedly taken away from them.” — Amanda Gonser, Manager of Community Events at Pagerduty

“Our industry is unique, in the sense that we can continue to ship quality code from anywhere, find new ways to collaborate, optimize business and software development workflows, and stay connected to our users. This makes a significant contribution in stabilizing the economy during volatile times, providing end users with a sense of normalcy, relative stability, and even progress.” — Shahar Fogel, CEO at Rookout



Submit your talk and RSVP: failoverconf.io

Read the blog post: https://www.gremlin.com/blog/announcing-failover-con

