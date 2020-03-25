Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grendene : New buyback program for Grendene's common shares (GRND3)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

GRENDENE S.A.

Listed company - CNPJ n. 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE n. 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

New buyback program for Grendene's common shares (GRND3)

In accordance with CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, Grendene S.A. (B3 ticker: GRND3; "Grendene" or "the Company"), informs its Stockholders that, in a meeting held on March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors decided, among other matters, pursuant to article 21 and subitem "i" of the Bylaws, and CVM Instruction 567, of September 17, 2015, to approve:

  1. The closing of the buyback program for Grendene´s common shares, without par value of the Company, which was approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 25, 2019, according to the Relevant Fact, published on the same date, further clarifying that 1,467,613 shares issued by the Company were acquired under this program, with 1,317,613 shares already distributed under that program and 150,000 shares held on this date in treasury.
  2. New program to buy back the Company's common shares, to be held in treasury and / or for subsequent sale, without reduction in the share capital, and including compliance with future exercises of options granted and exercisable by its executives under the Stock Options programs, subject to the conditions in the Regulations of the Stock Options Plan. The new program has the following characteristics:
  1. Limit of acquisition, under Article 8 of CVM Instruction 567/2015, and based on the stockholding structure at March 25, 2020: Up to 25,000,000 common shares, corresponding to 9.22% of the shares in circulation.
  2. Maximum period for acquisition: 540 days.
    Start: March 25, 2020.
    End: September 16, 2021.
  3. The total number of Grendene' shares is 902,160,000, of which 271,290,545 are shares in circulation, 630,719,455 are shares held by the controlling stockholders and the Company's managers. On today's date the Company has 150,000 common shares in its Treasury.
  4. The acquisitions will be made at market price exclusively in the stock market in which the
    Company's shares are traded, with intermediation by the following financial institution: Bradesco S.A.
    Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, with head office at Av. Paulista 1,450, 7 andar, São Paulo, São Paulo State, registered in the CNPJ/ME under No. 61.855.045/0001-32.

The information on the new share acquisition program that has been approved, including the information required by CVM Instructions 567/15 and 480/09, as amended, is available to stockholders at the Company's head office, and on the websites of: the Company (http://ri.grendene.com.br), the CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission) - http://www.cvm.gov.br, and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br).

Farroupilha, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, March 25, 2020.

Luiz Antonio Moroni

Investor Relations Officer

1

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 21:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPR
GL
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BYND
GL
06:08pSAGICOR FINANCIAL : Implements Additional Measures to assist Clients During COVID-19
AQ
06:08pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:08pSTMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06:07pMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Provides Update on Dividends
PR
06:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of XP, Inc. - XP
GL
06:06pATUM : Provides COVID-19 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Developers Free Access to its Protein Synthesis Platform
BU
06:04pTECK RESOURCES : Postpones 2019 Sustainability Review Investor Conference Call
AQ
06:03pCalifornia Closets TN Announces Emergency Consumer Financing, Virtual Design Appointments, Organization Tips, Martha Stewart Desk Giveaway
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group