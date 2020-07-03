Log in
Grendene : Summarized Voting Map (Consolidated) - OGM July 6, 2020

07/03/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Grendene S.A. - Listed Company

Corporate Taxpayers ID - CNPJ/MF nº 89,850,341/0001-60

Company´s Register: NIRE Nº 23300021118-CE

SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP (CONSOLIDATED)

(Distance Voting Ballot)

Annual General Meeting - July 6, 2020

Pursuant to CVM instruction 481/09, Grendene S.A (GRND3) informs its shareholders and the market in general the summarized voting map (attached), which consolidates its shareholders' remote voting instructions for each one of the items to be examined, discussed and voted at the Annual General Meeting to be held on July 6 next, showing the total approval and rejection votes and abstentions for each item on the Day's Agenda.

Sobral, July 3rd, 2020.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP - CONSOLIDATED

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION

NUMBER OF SHARES

APPROVE (YES)

%

REJECT (NO)

%

ABSTAIN

%

Simple Resolution

1. To approve the accounts of the managers and the Financial Statements for the business year ended December 31, 2019.

7.366.341

14,36%

37.646.298

73,42%

6.264.774

12,22%

Simple Resolution

2. To decide on the allocation of the net profit for the business year ended December 31, 2019, as per the Proposal by the Company's Management.

51.277.413

100,00%

-

0,00%

-

0,00%

Simple Question 3. to decide that the Board of Directors shall comprise 7 members.

51.117.413

99,69%

-

0,00%

160.000

0,31%

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates

4. Indication of all the names that comprise the list as proposed by Management (single list):

15.933.408

31,07%

35.344.005

68,93%

-

0,00%

5. If one of the candidates on the list ceases to be part of the list, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be given to the same list?

3.475.433

6,78%

47.801.980

93,22%

-

0,00%

6. In the event of adoption of the multiple vote election process, do you wish to distribute the votes proportionately to all the candidates on the list proposed by Management for the candidates that comprise the list chosen?

3.475.433

6,78%

47.801.980

93,22%

0,00%

7. Visualization of all the candidates that compose the list to indicate the % (percentage) of the votes to be attributed:

Alexandre Grendene Bartelle - Chairman of the Board of Directors - [_____]% Pedro Grendene Bartelle - Vice chairman of the Board of Directors - [_____]% Renato Ochman - Member of the Board of Directors - [_____]%

Maílson Ferreira da Nóbrega - Member of the Board of Directors - [_____]% Oswaldo de Assis Filho - Member of the Board of Directors - [_____]%

Walter Janssen Neto - independent member of the Board of Directors - [_____]%

Bruno Alexandre Licarião Rocha - independent member of the Board of Directors - [_____]%

496.291,83

496.291,83

496.291,83

496.291,83

496.291,83

496.291,83

496.291,83

14,28%

14,28%

14,28%

14,28%

14,28%

14,28%

14,28%

Simple Question

8. Characterization of the candidate Walter Janssen Neto as an independent board member, in the terms of article 17 of the Regulations of the Novo Mercado?

29.095.721

56,74%

22.021.692

42,95%

160.000

0,31%

Simple Question

9. Characterization of the candidate Bruno Alexandre Licarião Rocha as an independent board member, in the terms of article 17 of the Regulations of the Novo Mercado?

51.117.413

99,69%

-

0,00%

160.000

0,31%

Simple Question

10. Do you want to elect a member of the Board of Directors separately, in accordance with the terms of Paragraph 4, Sub-item I, of Article 141 of Law 6404 of 1976?

* Note: This field may be filled in only if the stockholder has held the shares, with which the stockholder is voting, for a full period of 3 months, without interruption, immediately prior to the date on which the General Meeting of Stockholders is held.

40.842.868

79,65%

2.260.612

4,41%

8.173.933

15,94%

Simple Resolution

11. For the period of January through December 2020, set the global annual amount for remuneration of the managers at up to R$ 6,400,000.00 (six million four hundred thousand Reais), comprising up to R$ 1,500,000.00 (one million five hundred thousand Reais) to the Board of Directors and up to R$ 4,900,000.00 (four million nine hundred thousand Reais) for the Executive Board as per the proposal of Management.

46.190.513

90,08%

4.926.900

9,61%

160.000

0,31%

Simple Question

12. Do you wish the Audit Board to be installed, in the terms of Article 161 of Law 6404 of 1976?

* Note: This resolution is not part to the agenda of the OGM, and has been inserted in compliance with the provisions of article 21-K, sole paragraph of CVM instruction 481/09.

46.120.913

89,95%

704.100

1,37%

4.452.400

8,68%

ORDINARYGENERALMEETING

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 21:18:01 UTC
