Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grey Mountain Partners : Promotes Christopher DeLetto to Senior Associate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Grey Mountain Partners is pleased to announce that Christopher DeLetto has been promoted to Senior Associate. The promotion recognizes Christopher’s contributions to the firm's growth and highlights the continued strengthening of its investment team.

Prior to joining Grey Mountain as an Associate, Christopher was an Analyst with Duff & Phelps’ M&A group in Los Angeles. He also worked as a management consultant at Alvarez & Marsal.

Christopher graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS in Finance.

About Grey Mountain Partners

Grey Mountain Partners is a Boulder, Colorado-based private equity firm that focuses on partnering with management to create lasting value through operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives. Grey Mountain invests at the small end of the middle-market in companies across a wide range of industries, manages approximately $700 million of assets, and is currently investing from its third fund.

To discuss new investment opportunities, contact Ben Ault in Minneapolis or Dan Allen in Pittsburgh. For more information about Grey Mountain Partners, please visit www.greymountain.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aCOADVANTAGE : Names Clifford Sladnick Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions
PR
10:30aSLACK (WORK) DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Slack Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
10:30aGuardion® Announces Statistically Significant Blood Assay Study Results
GL
10:28aMarketing Mix Modeling Helps a Pharma Company Improve Market Share Through a New Drug Launch | Contact Our Analytics Experts for Exhaustive Insights
BU
10:28aNATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY : Teleconference Announcement
GL
10:27aE3 METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ETMC
AQ
10:27aHILTON : Marks Global Handwashing Day by Expanding Soap Recycling Effort Around the World
BU
10:26aVISTA OUTDOOR : CCI's New Bottle of Pink Clean-22 Shoots Clean and Helps Fight Cancer
PU
10:26aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share offer
PU
10:26aLRAD : reg; Corporation Announces Record Fiscal Year US Law Enforcement Sales
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group