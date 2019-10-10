Grey Mountain Partners : Promotes Christopher DeLetto to Senior Associate

Grey Mountain Partners is pleased to announce that Christopher DeLetto has been promoted to Senior Associate. The promotion recognizes Christopher’s contributions to the firm's growth and highlights the continued strengthening of its investment team.

Prior to joining Grey Mountain as an Associate, Christopher was an Analyst with Duff & Phelps’ M&A group in Los Angeles. He also worked as a management consultant at Alvarez & Marsal.

Christopher graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS in Finance.

About Grey Mountain Partners

Grey Mountain Partners is a Boulder, Colorado-based private equity firm that focuses on partnering with management to create lasting value through operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives. Grey Mountain invests at the small end of the middle-market in companies across a wide range of industries, manages approximately $700 million of assets, and is currently investing from its third fund.

To discuss new investment opportunities, contact Ben Ault in Minneapolis or Dan Allen in Pittsburgh. For more information about Grey Mountain Partners, please visit www.greymountain.com.

