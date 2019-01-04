Grey Wolf Animal Health Announces the Acquisition of Veterinary Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. (“Grey Wolf”), a Canadian animal health
company committed to improving pet and vet well-being through innovative
products and services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired
Veterinary Healthcare Solutions Inc. (“VHS”). The acquisition of VHS
accelerates the growth of Grey Wolf’s business and complements its
existing portfolio of specialty animal health products for the
veterinary channel. The transaction is immediately accretive to both
revenue and EBITDA and provides Grey Wolf with a portfolio of commercial
products and a national sales force platform to support its pipeline of
current and future products. Financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
Founded in 2007 by a veterinarian, Dr. Tom Branton, VHS is an animal
health company focused on providing products to support the Canadian
veterinary channel. VHS currently distributes a significant number of
commercial products - from prescription drugs to consumables - through a
dedicated team of national sales representatives and a strong commitment
to excellence in customer service. VHS provides international partners
with turnkey access to the Canadian market.
"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to continue expanding our
offering of companion animal products, benefiting both pets and
veterinarians,” said Dr. Ian Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Grey Wolf.
“VHS’ products, national sales force and commitment to customer service
complement our capabilities and provide us with critical mass on a
national platform to accelerate our growth – together.”
“We are thrilled to be a part of a very innovative company that is
actively involved in providing value-added products and supporting
veterinary teams across Canada,” stated Dr. Tom Branton, President of
VHS. “Our existing distribution platform is highly complementary to Grey
Wolf and I look forward to working with their team to advance the
business in Canada and abroad.”
About Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc.
Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. is a specialty animal health company
focused on improving the lives and well-being of vets and pets in Canada
and abroad. Founded in 2015 by a veterinarian, Grey Wolf is bringing to
market products, solutions and services that meet the underserved needs
of veterinarians, pets and clinics across Canada and around the world.
For more information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.
