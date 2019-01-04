Log in
Grey Wolf Animal Health Announces the Acquisition of Veterinary Healthcare Solutions Inc.

01/04/2019 | 01:46pm CET

Strategic acquisition provides national presence to accelerate growth across Canada

Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. (“Grey Wolf”), a Canadian animal health company committed to improving pet and vet well-being through innovative products and services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Veterinary Healthcare Solutions Inc. (“VHS”). The acquisition of VHS accelerates the growth of Grey Wolf’s business and complements its existing portfolio of specialty animal health products for the veterinary channel. The transaction is immediately accretive to both revenue and EBITDA and provides Grey Wolf with a portfolio of commercial products and a national sales force platform to support its pipeline of current and future products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007 by a veterinarian, Dr. Tom Branton, VHS is an animal health company focused on providing products to support the Canadian veterinary channel. VHS currently distributes a significant number of commercial products - from prescription drugs to consumables - through a dedicated team of national sales representatives and a strong commitment to excellence in customer service. VHS provides international partners with turnkey access to the Canadian market.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to continue expanding our offering of companion animal products, benefiting both pets and veterinarians,” said Dr. Ian Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Grey Wolf. “VHS’ products, national sales force and commitment to customer service complement our capabilities and provide us with critical mass on a national platform to accelerate our growth – together.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of a very innovative company that is actively involved in providing value-added products and supporting veterinary teams across Canada,” stated Dr. Tom Branton, President of VHS. “Our existing distribution platform is highly complementary to Grey Wolf and I look forward to working with their team to advance the business in Canada and abroad.”

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. is a specialty animal health company focused on improving the lives and well-being of vets and pets in Canada and abroad. Founded in 2015 by a veterinarian, Grey Wolf is bringing to market products, solutions and services that meet the underserved needs of veterinarians, pets and clinics across Canada and around the world. For more information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.


© Business Wire 2019
