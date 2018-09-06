GreyOrange : Closes $140 Million Series C, Marking the Biggest Fundraising in Industrial Automation Systems

GreyOrange™,
the global leader in AI-powered robotics systems for flexible automation
across fulfillment centers in supply chain, has announced US$140 million
in Series C funding, marking the largest round ever raised by an
industrial robotics company.
GreyOrange intelligent robotics systems deliver flexible, cost-effective supply chains to expedite distribution and fulfillment processes.
Mithril Capital, co-founded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel, led this
round, which included Binny Bansal and other existing investors
including Blume Ventures. They join Mitsubishi, Flipkart, and the
Project Verte as investors in the company. Ajay Royan, Co-Founder and
Managing General Partner of Mithril Capital, will join the GreyOrange
board.
“As a global investor focused on emerging category leaders, Mithril is
proud to partner with the GreyOrange team to advance our shared vision
of a universal platform for flexible automation. As online and offline
channels converge across a wide range of industries, we are excited to
support robotic solutions that thoughtfully bridge the world of bits and
the world of atoms, driving better health, safety and efficiency for
workers and customers alike,” said Ajay Royan, co-founder and Managing
General Partner of Mithril Capital.
Binny Bansal, Flipkart co-founder and Group CEO said, “As an
entrepreneur myself, I have closely followed how Samay and Akash have
built and grown GreyOrange to become an international technology company
with customers across the world. I look forward to supporting and
witnessing the new phase of their growth. The team will build on its
strengths, especially in AI and machine learning, to launch new
generation products for flexible automation.”
Founded in 2011 by Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta, GreyOrangeis
a global technology company headquartered in Singapore with offices in
India, Japan, Germany and the U.S. The company operates major Research
and Development (R&D) Centers in India, the U.S. and Singapore.
The new funds will enable GreyOrange to fulfill its vision of developing
and deploying intuitive, flexible and scalable solutions for end-to-end
automation across the supply chain, from factories to fulfillment
centers, and beyond. GreyOrange plans to build on the strong growth it
has experienced over the past five years by expanding operations across
Asia, Europe and the U.S. To that end, the company recently
established its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in
Atlanta, Georgia, and launched a major R&D center in Boston,
Massachusetts.
Samay Kohli, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange said, “We are fortunate to
have an experienced management team and investors with a common vision
to build the next generation of flexible supply chain systems. Having a
veteran board member and strategist like Ajay Royan join the board will
help fulfill that vision faster. Fundraising events are important
milestones in a company’s journey, and for GreyOrange, the funds will
allow us to continue to invest in our R&D and supply chain to maintain
our market-leading position.”
He added, “GreyOrange offers robotics technology for operating flexible
automated warehouses and has the largest market share globally in this
space. We’ve grown rapidly in recent years and will accelerate the
expansion of our regional teams, especially within the U.S. We strongly
believe in thinking global but operating local. As we continue to invest
heavily in the R&D of our products, we will solve new problems for our
customers and help transform the industry.”
With the ongoing e-commerce and omni-channel boom, more international
and regional operators are accepting that intelligent, flexible robotics
solutions offer the highest productivity and efficiency improvements,
giving these businesses a competitive edge. The GreyOrange Butler
robotics solutions, using an AI-first approach, have been contracted for
many new sites in Asia, Europe and the U.S. for customers in third party
logistics, e-commerce, consumer electronics, fashion and fast-moving
consumer goods (FMCG), among other industries.
The goods-to-person Butler™,
an AI-enabled autonomous robot, optimizes the supply chain process from
inventory storage and replenishment to order picking. The Butler
PickPal™ combines AI and Machine Vision to revolutionize automated
fulfillment, working in tandem with the Butler to accelerate multi-fold
the pick process in fulfillment centers.
As the pace of global adoption for robotics automation intensifies, the
growing portfolio of GreyOrange robots will continue to serve its
customers well and power its international expansion. For more
information, contact GreyOrange at info@greyorange.com
About GreyOrange
GreyOrange is a multinational technology company that designs,
manufactures and deploys advanced robotics systems for automation in
distribution and fulfillment centers. Through the use of flexible
automation, the power of AI and exceptional customer service, we work
closely with businesses to recognize their needs, optimize the supply
chain and enhance process efficiency. As we prepare businesses for the
future, our customers can focus on what they do best: create, sell and
innovate. We help our customers evolve their business, without
sacrificing what makes it unique. Founded in 2011, GreyOrange is
headquartered in Singapore with offices in India, Japan, Germany and
USA, and three state-of-the-art research and development centers in
India, USA and Singapore. To know more, visit www.GreyOrange.com.
