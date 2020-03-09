GreyOrange : Omnichannel Fulfillment and GreyMatter Command Center Featured as AI-Driven Software and Smart Robots Work Together at MODEX 2020

-- Demonstrations at MODEX2020 Booth 12012, GWCC, March 9 – 12, 2020 --

The MODEX 2020 show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta features GreyOrange illustrating how companies are modernizing fulfillment centers using the Company’s Fulfillment Operating System, which combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and smart robots working together. GreyOrange demonstrations are in Booth #12012 March 9 – 12.

Real-time interactions between the Company’s GreyMatter™ software and series of Ranger™ robots inform the GreyOrange Fulfillment Operating System with intelligence to continuously prioritize orders and fulfillment activities. Ranger robots communicate with each other and with GreyMatter as actual operations are executed so that the system keeps pace with real-time order flow and other realities such as workers on hand, worker pace, inventory availability, packing times and shipping windows.

“Our Fulfillment Operating System powers robots at scale to accelerate mission critical fulfillment operations,” said Samay Kohli, GreyOrange co-founder and chief executive officer. “While some companies are still conducting peripheral ‘pilots’ and ‘tests,’ our customers tend to be those committed to modernizing fulfillment as a competitive advantage, and so are looking for a partner who can help them deploy and orchestrate large numbers of fulfillment robots across their distribution centers. We fit that bill,” he added.

GreyMatter Command Center Empowers Workers and Managers on the Floor

Experts at a “brain bar” in the GreyOrange booth will demonstrate the GreyMatter Command Center, which gives distribution center managers and workers a complete view of real-time operations on the floor. Control screens present information needed to stay on top of order fulfillment pace and other metrics, with drill-down features that enable adjusting work assigned to pick-pack stations, robots and people or adjusting other operating elements if necessary to prevent order breaches and consistently achieve operating goals. While the Fulfillment Operating System automatically makes operational adjustments based on real-time performance data and pre-set business rules, the GreyMatter Command Center enables non-programmers to amend priorities and business rule parameters based on real-time needs to further direct performance. The GreyMatter Command Center also provides analytic tools for assessing performance over time, tools for maintaining robot health, and diagnostic and troubleshooting tools to quickly correct any performance issues that occur.

Ranger GTP and Ranger MOBILE SORT Demonstrate Omnichannel Fulfillment Speed

Also featured are Ranger GTP and Ranger MOBILE SORT robots assisting with omnichannel fulfillment tasks. Ranger GTP is a goods-to-person (GTP) mobile robot that transports inventory to workers for picking and packing while Ranger MOBILE SORT is a mobile conveyance and sortation robot that operates in fleets to efficiently and fluidly move parcels from receiving through dispatch to avoid sortation bottle necks that can occur with rigid systems.

The demo illustrates how e-commerce and store replenishment orders can be managed from the same facility, with consolidation and speed accelerated through robotic assistance. Because Ranger GTP moves mobile racks of inventory, the system is not restricted to handling only items that can fit in a tote, as are other fulfillment robots. As a result, the GreyOrange system can accelerate fulfillment for a greater percentage of a company’s inventory than competitors can.

GreyOrange Experts Featured in Two Speaking Sessions at MODEX2020

On Wednesday, March 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. in Theater D, GreyOrange Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Samay Kohli will share insights on how AI-software and robotics are shaping fulfillment strategies and discuss various choices companies face when deciding how best to modernize their fulfillment operations. His Best Practices Don’t Stay Best Forever comments will include anecdotes from having helped numerous market-leading companies devise fulfillment modernization strategies.

On Monday, March 9 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Theater H GreyOrange partner John Seidel will represent the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) community on Autonomous Mobile Robots – Lessons Learned from Implementation, a panel presented by Fortna, a distribution industry consultancy and solutions provider.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global company that modernizes order fulfillment through Artificial Intelligence-driven software and mobile robots built together so they cooperate in deciding on and executing warehouse activities that maximize payoffs and minimize tradeoffs to create the highest yield. The company’s next era Fulfillment Operating System driven by always-solving GreyMatter software considers predictive and real-time data regarding orders, promises, inventory, shipping windows, and resources to orchestrate how workers and robots work as a team to fulfill the right orders at the right time. GreyOrange experts help organizations master fulfillment in the Age of Immediacy so they keep promises, capture more revenue, and improve work experiences for warehouse employees. GreyOrange has core operations in the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan and India. www.GreyOrange.com

