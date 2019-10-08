Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greystar Acquires 400-Unit Multifamily Property in Popular Atlanta Suburb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:21am EDT

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, today announced the acquisition of The Columns at Akers Mill (the “Property”), a 400-unit, garden-style multifamily community situated in the popular Atlanta suburb of Vinings, on behalf of its affiliates. The purchase presents an opportunity to acquire a well-located asset with value-add potential in a top-performing southeastern market where Greystar has built a sizeable portfolio.

“We know the Atlanta market extremely well and were immediately drawn to this acquisition opportunity given the Property’s location, as well as the area’s strong employment fundamentals and favorable supply/demand dynamics for high-quality rental housing,” said Kevin Kaberna, Executive Director and leader of Greystar’s U.S. Investment platform. “We have developed a strategic plan to maximize asset value and enhance resident experience through an infusion of capital and the implementation of property management best practices. Our vertically integrated team is well positioned to execute on this opportunity.”

Originally completed in 1968 and significantly upgraded in 1994, The Columns at Akers Mill is located at 2383 Akers Mill Road SE, in close proximity to major employment hubs including Cumberland/Galleria, Buckhead, Midtown and Perimeter Center. Large corporations such as Home Depot, Thyssenkrupp, HD Supply, Delta Community Credit Union and Genuine Parts have headquarters in the Cumberland/Galleria area, which is located just two miles from the Property. The recent delivery of more than 17 million square feet of office space is expected to attract other growing businesses and top talent to the region. Moreover, the numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues that surround the Property including The Battery, a mixed-use lifestyle center surrounding The Atlanta Braves stadium, makes its location highly desirable.

Greystar plans to implement a capital improvement plan and will take over management of The Columns at Akers Mill to attempt to unlock embedded value. The capital improvement plan includes comprehensive updates to residences, including replacing dated appliances and cabinets and upgrading finishes including lighting, plumbing and hardware fixtures. Greystar will also overhaul the Property’s common areas and amenity spaces – which include a fitness center, a pool and numerous courtyards.

As the nation’s largest apartment operator with approximately 500,000 units under management, Greystar currently owns more than 2,800 units in Atlanta and manages nearly 17,600 more in the market. Greystar will continue to leverage its local market expertise and deep industry relationships to identify attractive investments and management opportunities throughout Atlanta.

About Greystar:

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $150 billion of real estate in over 185 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, UK, Continental Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 500,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $35.8 billion of assets under management, including nearly $13.9 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:33aTELENSA : and Eaton Lighting Enter Partnership to Deliver Smart Street Lighting and Smart City Solutions
BU
09:33aHotel Equities Celebrates Opening of Fairfield by Marriott® Hotel in Houston Texas
GL
09:33aNurix Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors
GL
09:33aVeritas Farms Attends 2019 GMDC Selfcare Summit; Meets With Top Regional and National Distributors and Retailers
GL
09:33aEDGEMONT PARTNERS : Advises J. Knipper and Company in Its Majority Recapitalization by Court Square Capital Partners
BU
09:32aInnovest Global Expands Board of Directors and Makes Strategic Management Change
BU
09:32aGlobal Data Center Server Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Dell Technologies & Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP | Technavio
BU
09:32aEY Announces Laurie Schultz, CEO of Galvanize, as a 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year
BU
09:32aJND LEGAL ADMINISTRATION : Named #1 Claims Administrator by New York Law Journal for Two Consecutive Years
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
4KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group