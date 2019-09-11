Log in
Greystar : Announces New Managing Director of Development for Mid-Atlantic Region

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is pleased to announce that John Clarkson has joined the company as Managing Director of Development. In his new role, Mr. Clarkson will be responsible for overseeing conventional, active adult and student housing development projects in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“It’s important that we are responsive to the unique needs of each city that we build in, and John’s expertise will be valuable as we design and develop projects in the Mid-Atlantic,” said Todd Wigfield, Senior Managing Director of Development for Greystar. “He will assist with growing our development business in the region and identifying new opportunities that include urban infill projects and mixed-use developments.”

Most recently, Mr. Clarkson served as Senior Vice President of Real Estate for JBG Smith Properties where he led mixed-use development projects within the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. He joined JBG Smith from Perseus Realty, where he served as Vice President of Acquisitions and Finance for the development firm. Mr. Clarkson has been active in the industry since 2008 and has managed development projects for various asset classes. He began his career as an analyst with the JBG Companies.

Mr. Clarkson is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and has his MBA from the from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina. He will be based at the Greystar Washington D.C. office.

About Greystar:
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $150 billion of real estate in over 185 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, UK, Continental Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 500,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $35.8 billion of assets under management, including nearly $13.9 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
