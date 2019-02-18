Greystar Real Estate Partners, Together with Investment Partners APG Asset Management, Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors, and Macquarie, Announce First Close of US$450 Million China-Focused Fund

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the
investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing
properties, together with its investment partners APG Asset Management
N.V., Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors, and MIRA Real Estate, part of
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), today announced the
first close of a Greystar-led China-focused fund with US$450 million in
equity commitments.
Greystar established its Asia-Pacific rental housing platform (“Greystar
Asia-Pac”) with MIRA Real Estate last year and is now joined by APG
Asset Management N.V. who intends to support the platform’s rental
housing strategy across the region. The platform combines the
partners’ substantial relationships and proven track record in the
region with Greystar’s deep rental housing expertise to serve as the
pre-eminent, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of
rental housing in Asia-Pacific.
The China-focused fund is the first within Greystar Asia-Pac. The fund
will invest in high-quality assets in top-tier Chinese markets with an
initial focus on Shanghai, owing to the city’s attractive rental housing
supply and demand fundamentals.
“China is an extraordinarily compelling growth market for rental housing
investment today and is notably lacking in quality housing for the wave
of renter demand driven by the rapid growth of urban market populations
and incomes,” said Wes Fuller, leader of Greystar’s global Investment
Management business. “Establishing this fund gives us an early mover
advantage to implement our unique investment strategy by assembling and
operating an unrivaled rental housing portfolio at scale.”
“We are in the process of building a vertically integrated local team
with specialists in development, investment and operations unique in
this market. The team will be locally managed but supported by
Greystar’s global team, network, and capital,” said Charles Ma, Managing
Director for Greystar in China. “We will lead in professionalizing the
rental housing industry in China and are uniquely positioned to do so.
Our investment strategy will allow us to develop a significant rental
housing pipeline in China and grow our platform to realize the
tremendous opportunity we see in the region.”
Immediately following acceptance of the new capital commitments, the
partnership will close on the funds initial investment located in the
inner ring of Shanghai. Greystar’s plans include a comprehensive
repositioning program to configure the asset into a rental building
highly attractive for executives.
“APG is already a long-term investor in rented residential strategies in
both Europe and the U.S. We expect this sector to establish itself very
quickly as an institutional asset class throughout Asia-Pacific,” said
Graeme Torre, APG’s Head of Private Real Estate Asia-Pacific.
“Partnering with Greystar and Macquarie at the platform level provides
the ability for us to consider the sector on a regional basis. We also
see Greystar’s first-class operating capabilities combined with
like-minded investors such as APG and Bouwinvest as a distinct head
start to the first China development venture.”
“Bouwinvest has extensive experience investing in and managing rental
housing, both through our flagship fund in the Netherlands and our
international investments globally. This investment in the China
multifamily sector builds on that track record and is highly
complementary to our recent investment in a rental housing portfolio in
central Tokyo,” said Tjarko Edzes, Director for Asia-Pacific Investments
for Bouwinvest. “We are pleased to further expand our investment
exposure in the Asia-Pacific region, where Bouwinvest has recently
opened a local office. We are delighted to partner with both Greystar
and APG in this initial venture.
“There is a significant gap in the Asia-Pacific region for quality
rental housing provided by specialist managers. Having worked closely
with Greystar in the United States and United Kingdom over the last
decade, the opportunity to work together across Asia-Pacific and
introduce Greystar’s proven expertise and experience is highly
compelling,” said Brett Robson, Global Head of MIRA Real Estate. “We are
delighted to partner with Greystar, reflecting this being consistent
with our strategy of partnering with leading specialist operators around
the world.”
About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering
expertise in investment management, development, and management of
rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South
Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $115B of real
estate in over 180 markets globally including offices throughout the
United States, UK, Continental Europe, Latin America, and the
Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in
the United States, managing approximately 500,000 units/beds, and has a
robust institutional investment management platform with $32B of assets
under management including $12B of assets under development. Greystar
was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of
world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To
learn more, visit www.greystar.com.
About APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. is a Dutch pension capital investor and one of
the largest pension fiduciary asset managers worldwide. APG manages €471
billion (October 2018) on behalf of its pension fund clients and works
for over 25,000 employers, providing the pension for one in five
families in the Netherlands (approximately 4.5 million participants).
For more information about APG, please visit www.apg.nl.
About Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors
Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors B.V. is specialised in managing real
estate portfolios for institutional investors. Bouwinvest strives to
achieve risk-adjusted returns on behalf of its pension fund clients. We
manage €10.5 billion (HY 2018) in assets within five Dutch property
sector funds and three international real estate investment mandates in
Europe, North-America and Asia-Pacific.
About MIRA Real Estate
MIRA Real Estate is a global real estate manager focusing on listed and
unlisted funds and asset management, real estate platform and direct
investment and private capital markets transactions services. MIRA Real
Estate has an integrated global network of over 230 people in 18
countries around the world and, as at 31 December 2018, managed assets
of ~$A25 billion* across its funds and platform investments.
MIRA Real Estate is part of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets
(MIRA), one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers. As at 31
December 2018, MIRA managed $A185.9 billion in assets, including; 161
portfolio businesses, ~400 properties and 4.6 million hectares of
farmland. For further information, please visit www.MIRAFunds.com
* Including Macquarie Capital Real Estate Investment’s (MREI) AUM, with
MREI not formally combining with MIRA until February 2019.
