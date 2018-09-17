Greystar and Credicorp Capital Close Second Chilean Rental Housing Development Fund at $100 Million

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the
investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing
properties, and Credicorp Capital, a leading investment bank in the
Andean Region, announced the final close on Fondo de Inversión Credicorp
Capital Renta Residencial II with aggregate equity commitments of more
than $100 million. Fondo Renta Residencial II is Greystar’s and
Credicorp Capital’s second discretionary commingled fund focused on both
the acquisition and development of high-quality rental housing assets in
Chile. Its closing marks the largest ever single fundraise in the
history of Chile’s rental housing market.
Including leverage, Fondo Renta Residencial II has $350 million in total
capital available to invest and will finance the development and
acquisition of five to seven rental housing properties with an aggregate
of approximately 1,500 units in the eastern region of Santiago.
Investors in Fondo Renta Residencial II include a diverse group of
insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals,
reflecting a balanced mix of institutional and private investors.
“We are pleased to expand our business in the Andean region with the
completion of this historic fundraise, and we are grateful for the
strong support we have received from a mix of highly reputable
institutional and private investors,” said Bob Faith, Chairman and CEO
of Greystar.
“We continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals supporting
continued residential investment in Chile and throughout the Andean
region, and we look forward to putting this capital to work in projects
that seek to meet the fund’s risk-return profile. With these new
developments, we will showcase the significant potential of rental
housing rental projects to elevate the standard of living and offer
greater choice for quality housing solutions in Latin America,”
explained Bill Maddux, Executive Managing Director of Greystar.
The closing of Fondo Renta Residencial II advances Greystar’s growing
Latin America real estate strategy, following the close
of Fondo de Inversión Credicorp Capital Renta Residencial I in October
2016. Fondo Renta Residencial I raised approximately $37 million in
equity and is currently developing a $90 million apartment community in
Providencia, Chile. Both funds are focused on seeking to generate
attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors and deliver an unmatched
living experience for residents.
“Our experience as a global developer, investor and manager of rental
housing combined with our deep local market knowledge of Chile provides
us with a sustainable competitive advantage as we institutionalize the
country’s rental housing industry,” said Tom Livelli, Managing Director
for Greystar in Chile. “We are glad to once again partner with Credicorp
Capital to grow our Latin American investment platform and further
establish Greystar as the leading rental housing brand in Chile.”
Chile is one of the most dynamic, open, and stable economies in Latin
America. The country has the highest real per capita income in South
America, creating purchasing power for renters who seek the personalized
services and refined apartments that are emblematic of Greystar
communities. Providing a tailwind for rental demand are shifts in
demographics and housing preferences combined with a home
price-to-income ratio in Santiago that exceeds that of other major
global cities.
About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering
expertise in investment management, development, and property management
of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston,
South Carolina, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Latin
America, and Asia-Pacific, Greystar is the largest operator of
apartments in the United States, managing more than 435,000 conventional
units and student beds in over 150 markets globally. Greystar also has a
robust institutional investment management platform dedicated to
managing capital on behalf of a global network of institutional
investors with nearly $26 billion in gross assets under management
including more than $9.7 billion of developments underway. With
approximately $6 billion in student housing assets under management,
Greystar is the 10th largest student housing operator in the
United States, the largest student housing operator in Spain, and the 3rd
largest owner of student housing assets in the United Kingdom with a
growing presence across Europe. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in
1993 with the intent to become a provider of world class service in the
rental housing real estate business. To learn more about Greystar, visit www.greystar.com.
About Credicorp Capital
Credicorp Capital is the investment banking platform of Credicorp Ltd.
The firm specializes in providing advisory in Capital Markets, Corporate
Finance, and Asset Management in the Andean region as a result of
combining the experience, market positioning, and knowledge of three
leading institutions: Credicorp Capital Peru (former BCP Capital),
Credicorp Capital Colombia (former Correval), and IM Trust in Chile.
Credicorp Capital employs more than 1,000 professionals and manages US$
8.5 billion in assets and advises an additional US$4 billion. In the
past five years, Credicorp Capital has placed more than US$ 12.5 billion
in capital market transactions and advised clients in transactions over
US$ 48 billion.
