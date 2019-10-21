Log in
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Close $19 Million Acquisition of Multifamily Property in Atlanta, GA

10/21/2019 | 11:42am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has advised on the $19,436,000 acquisition of Moores Mill Village, a multifamily property in Atlanta, GA. Greystone Brown represented the buyer, Castlegate Property Group, in the off-market transaction from seller MSC Investments. The transaction was handled by Barden Brown, Chandler Brown, Taylor Brown and Cory Caroline Sams.

Built in 1965, Moores Mill Village is a garden apartment community with 172 one-, two- and three- bedroom units. The pet-friendly property features a swimming pool, playground, onsite laundry and a controlled access gate. Located in the desirable Upper Westside neighborhood, the property is close to shopping and restaurants, and offers convenient access to downtown Atlanta.

“Our clients jumped at the opportunity to acquire this property before it ever hit the open market,” said Barden Brown, Senior Managing Director, Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. “We are thrilled that we were able to identify and close another successful multifamily deal in one of Atlanta’s trendiest neighborhoods right now.”

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Primary Logo


