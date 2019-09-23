Log in
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $26 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Hinesville, GA

09/23/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $25,975,000 sale of Independence Place, a multifamily property in Hinesville, GA. Greystone Brown advised the seller and brought the buyer, Reynolds Asset Management, to the deal. The sale was handled by Taylor Brown, Jim Jarrell, and Bo Brown.

Built in 2008, Independence Place is a multifamily community offering 264 one-, two-, three- and four- bedroom units with modern finishes and energy efficient appliances. Residents also enjoy access to the property’s other amenities, including a clubhouse and game room, swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor recreation areas and playground, business center, detached garages and a dog park. Located at 1300 Independence Place Drive, the property is close to the Fort Stewart military reserve base.

“We’re passionate about working quickly and creatively to achieve a seamless transaction for our clients, and it’s even more satisfying when deal terms are worked through before the property ever hits the open market,” said Taylor Brown, Director, Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. “We pride ourselves on being able to match the right properties with the right owners in all types of markets, and our work with the Independence Place property is an exceptional example of this.”

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
