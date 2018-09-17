Log in
Greystone Expands Affordable Housing Expertise with Addition of Brian W. Jones as Managing Director

09/17/2018 | 04:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, continues to expand its expertise in affordable housing finance by hiring Brian W. Jones, CPA, as a Managing Director. Based in Greystone’s Cleveland, OH, office, Mr. Jones has more than 20 years of finance experience, particularly in affordable and seniors housing financing across local and national markets. 

In his new role at Greystone, Mr. Jones will focus on structuring refinancing and acquisition financing solutions for the affordable housing sector. Prior to joining Greystone, Jones was a regional managing director at Arbor Realty Trust, managing multifamily, healthcare and senior housing transactions across the country. His prior experience also includes positions as an originator at Walker & Dunlop and Love Funding. Mr. Jones also served as finance director for The MetroHealth System and was assistant vice president at Millennia Housing Development. He began his career as an accountant, working in the real estate services group at RSM McGladrey, and with the seniors and health care clients at HW&Co., CPAs. Mr. Jones earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Dayton.

“Brian’s wealth of expertise in affordable housing finance will be a true asset to Greystone’s growing efforts in this sector,” said Jeff Englund, Greystone’s Senior Managing Director of Affordable Housing Lending.  “Adding to Greystone’s unique perspective in this area – owning, operating, financing, and preserving affordable housing across the US - Brian’s multi-faceted experience will help us continue to lead the industry in the delivering creative solutions for owners and investors of these asset types.”

In 2017, Greystone ranked as the top Freddie Mac Targeted Affordable Housing lender by loan origination volume, and also ranks as a top Fannie Mae affordable housing lender. The company works to facilitate the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation and repositioning of much-needed affordable multifamily housing nationwide. To date, Greystone has completed more than 450 affordable transactions totaling more than $3 billion.

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
