Greystone Launches Insights Magazine for Healthcare & Seniors Housing

09/11/2019 | 08:02am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, today launched Greystone Insights, an exclusive long-form magazine examining issues and trends impacting the healthcare and seniors housing sectors.

In its inaugural issue, Greystone presents a variety of articles featuring industry-specific commentary and data that highlights the dynamic and rapidly-changing landscape for skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, and memory care facilities.

Topics in Greystone Insights range from the latest clinical trends in skilled nursing facilities, to a look at the growing middle-market demographic and what providers are doing to serve this unique seniors population, to how seniors housing providers are exploring the use of alternative commercial assets, as well as the top three things investors should consider when exploring new SNF markets.

Greystone’s Serafino Tobia, director of U.S. Agency CMBS and bond trading, also shares perspective on how the volatility in interest rates has impacted the commercial real estate market, noting simply, “It’s a borrower’s market.” He points to the impact of global trade relations on potentially moving interest rates in the current economy, adding, “If trade tensions resolve while unemployment is still low, it’s hard to imagine the Fed Reserve would resist calls to raise rates once again.”

Finally, Greystone Insights features a Q&A with Scott Thurman, chief credit officer for Greystone’s FHA lending group, in which he shares thoughts about affordability in the sector, what seniors housing investors should be doing now to prepare for the future market, and quick takes on the ‘silver tsunami’ trend, PDPM regulations, and interest rates.

Click here to download the September 2019 issue of Greystone Insights.

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
