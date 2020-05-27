Log in
Greystone Provides $20 Million Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance a Multifamily Property in Springfield, New Jersey

05/27/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $20 million Freddie Mac loan to refinance a multifamily property in Springfield, New Jersey. The transaction was originated by Dan Sacks in Greystone’s New York office with David Cohen of Meridian Capital Group as correspondent.

The $20 million Freddie Mac financing carries a seven-year term with a 30-year amortization, with the first two years of interest-only payments. Centrally located in Union County, The Cove at Springfield Apartments is a garden-style community consisting of 91 well-appointed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units that include in-unit laundry facilities, and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy community amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center and garage parking. The pet-friendly property is in close proximity to major highways, airports and public transportation to New York City, and offers easy access to the area’s employers, colleges and universities, shopping, parks and recreation.

“Our team worked tirelessly to secure the right financing terms and bring this transaction to a quick and seamless close for our client,” said Mr. Sacks. “I’m thrilled that we were able to deliver above and beyond our client’s expectations and prove once again that nothing can derail Greystone’s industry-leading deal close process and commitment to providing a superb client experience.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
