Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greystone Real Estate Advisors Closes Two-Property Senior Living Portfolio in Rhode Island

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:07am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Real Estate Advisors announced it closed the sale of a two-property senior living portfolio in Rhode Island on December 20, 2018 for an undisclosed price. Mike Garbers and Cody Tremper of Greystone Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction, a publicly-traded REIT. The buyer was a partnership of GMF Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, and Meridian Senior Living, LLC, who will operate the properties.

The properties, Chapel Hill in Cumberland and Smithfield Woods in Smithfield, both located in the Providence MSA, offer assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing units. Built between 1989 and 1999, the properties have a total of 272 units.

The Greystone Real Estate Advisors team leverages its extensive experience in providing expertise on the disposition or acquisition of seniors housing, including age-restricted communities, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.

About Greystone Real Estate Advisors, Inc.
Greystone Real Estate Advisors, Inc. provides services in sales and acquisitions of seniors housing property types including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, as well as affordable and multifamily properties. The team offers a full spectrum of advisory services including debt, acquisition, and investment sales to funds, private equity groups, regional and national operators, not-for-profit owners and healthcare REITs. For more information, visit www.greycoadvisors.com.

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge, mezzanine, and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com

greystone.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aCambia Health Foundation Announces 2019 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications
GL
10:35aHOW I SHOP : Carlotta Kohl
AQ
10:35aFIRSTENERGY : Will The Ohio Supreme Court Shut Down FirstEnergy's Bailout Once And For All?
AQ
10:35aEnel X Reaffirmed Market Leader for Demand Response in Ontario Following Tender Win
GL
10:34aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $1.6M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Brownsville, TX
PU
10:34aSAP : A Single, Secure Solution Connecting People and Information
PU
10:34aCLEARFIELD : Top 2 Success Factors on First Fiber Installs
PU
10:34aTRAKM8 : signs up as partner for inaugural Great British Fleet Event
PU
10:34aCELSIUS : Announces New Retail Placement at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Target and Military Expansion
PU
10:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Spurs preparations continue
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.