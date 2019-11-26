Grid Dynamics : Appoints Anil Doradla as Chief Financial Officer

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Anil Doradla as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Doradla brings to Grid Dynamics deep knowledge of the IT Services industry and extensive global finance, advisory, and technical experience spanning over 20 years, including most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Airgain Inc., a publicly traded company.

Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Anil to the Grid Dynamics team. Anil’s strong financial leadership and operational experience and deep understanding of the IT services and digital transformation markets make him an excellent fit to serve as Grid Dynamics’ CFO. Anil will be a valuable asset to our company providing both leadership to our finance and accounting operations and strategic vision as we continue to execute our growth plan.”

Mr. Doradla commented, “I am delighted to join the Grid Dynamics team as its new CFO. Grid Dynamics’ strong market position in digital transformation, significant growth opportunities, and talented and dedicated team were very attractive to me when deciding to join the company. I look forward to working with Leonard and the entire team to help execute against our growth plan and create value for all Grid Dynamics’ clients and stakeholders.”

Mr. Anil Doradla most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG), a provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, from February 2018 until November 2019. Prior to Airgain, Mr. Doradla was an equity research analyst at William Blair covering the technology sector that included ITO and BPO Services from June 2008 through January 2018. Prior to William Blair, Mr. Doradla held a range of senior finance, strategy and technology roles with Caris and Company, Deutsche Bank AG, AT&T Labs, and LCC International.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics is a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations. We work in close collaboration with our clients on digital transformation initiatives that span strategy consulting, early prototypes and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. We help organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences using deep expertise in emerging technology, top global engineering talent, lean software development practices, and a high-performance product culture. Our secret sauce is in applying emergent technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, Big Data and DevOps to enable digital transformation across the enterprise. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with over a thousand technologists located in engineering delivery centers throughout the US, Central and Eastern Europe, Grid Dynamics is known for architecting and delivering some of the largest digital transformation programs in the retail, technology and financial sectors to help its clients win market share, shorten time to market and reduce costs of digital operations on a massive scale. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, visit www.griddynamics.com, or follow us on Twitter @GridDynamics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005806/en/