Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grid Dynamics : Appoints Anil Doradla as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Anil Doradla as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Doradla brings to Grid Dynamics deep knowledge of the IT Services industry and extensive global finance, advisory, and technical experience spanning over 20 years, including most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Airgain Inc., a publicly traded company.

Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Anil to the Grid Dynamics team. Anil’s strong financial leadership and operational experience and deep understanding of the IT services and digital transformation markets make him an excellent fit to serve as Grid Dynamics’ CFO. Anil will be a valuable asset to our company providing both leadership to our finance and accounting operations and strategic vision as we continue to execute our growth plan.”

Mr. Doradla commented, “I am delighted to join the Grid Dynamics team as its new CFO. Grid Dynamics’ strong market position in digital transformation, significant growth opportunities, and talented and dedicated team were very attractive to me when deciding to join the company. I look forward to working with Leonard and the entire team to help execute against our growth plan and create value for all Grid Dynamics’ clients and stakeholders.”

Mr. Anil Doradla most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG), a provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, from February 2018 until November 2019. Prior to Airgain, Mr. Doradla was an equity research analyst at William Blair covering the technology sector that included ITO and BPO Services from June 2008 through January 2018. Prior to William Blair, Mr. Doradla held a range of senior finance, strategy and technology roles with Caris and Company, Deutsche Bank AG, AT&T Labs, and LCC International.

About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics is a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations. We work in close collaboration with our clients on digital transformation initiatives that span strategy consulting, early prototypes and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. We help organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences using deep expertise in emerging technology, top global engineering talent, lean software development practices, and a high-performance product culture. Our secret sauce is in applying emergent technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, Big Data and DevOps to enable digital transformation across the enterprise. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with over a thousand technologists located in engineering delivery centers throughout the US, Central and Eastern Europe, Grid Dynamics is known for architecting and delivering some of the largest digital transformation programs in the retail, technology and financial sectors to help its clients win market share, shorten time to market and reduce costs of digital operations on a massive scale. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, visit www.griddynamics.com, or follow us on Twitter @GridDynamics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pBURLINGTON STORES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pSCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pVMWARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event
GL
04:20pCENTRAL GARDEN : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pSOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pGUESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pMOTORS LIQUIDATION CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pARAMARK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:19pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
5AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group