Grid Modernization Leader Mark Knight Joins Burns & McDonnell

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark R. Knight joins Burns & McDonnell in the Business & Technology Solutions (BTS) Group, where he will serve as an adviser for the energy and utility industries. Knight brings more than 30 years of experience with utility companies as a utility employee in the U.K. and the U.S., and as a consultant for utilities and other clients in the electric supply industry.

From distribution, transmission, metering, and systems integration, to deregulation, grid modernization, and interoperability, to asset management, risk management, resilience, and transactive energy, Knight draws on his experience to find new ways to create value for clients in the energy and utility industries. His background includes project management, business development, research and development, information technology (IT), systems integration and business process reengineering.

"Mark's diverse background, coupled with his global experience, provides him with the ability to serve as a highly strategic industry adviser for the energy and utility industries," says Chris Underwood, vice president and general manager, BTS Group, Burns & McDonnell. "When you combine all of his experience with his strong technical acumen, Mark is a go-to resource for all things related to utility transformation. Mark's in-depth understanding of the energy and utilities industry and his ability to simplify the complex will be extremely valuable when developing holistic, comprehensive strategies for our clients during this time of utility transformation."

Knight is chairman emeritus of the GridWise Architecture Council (GWAC), a group formed by the U.S. Department of Energy to promote and enable interoperability among the many entities that interact with the nation's electric power system. He also chairs the SEPA Transactive Energy Working Group, serves on the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Advisory Board for the Grid Evolution Summit and is a member of the Advisory Board for Penn State's GridSTAR program. He led the Institute of Asset Management's Reliability Engineering subject specific guidelines (SSG), and he was also the lead for the Contingency Planning & Resilience Analysis SSG, as well as a co-author for the Configuration Management SSG. He has also collaborated with CERT and Carnegie Mellon University on the development of maturity model classifications.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-4369

meyoung@burnsmcd.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grid-modernization-leader-mark-knight-joins-burns--mcdonnell-300804298.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell