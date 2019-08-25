Log in
Grid Transformation Leader Mark Paterson Joins Strategen, Launches Australia Office

08/25/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Strategen, a professional services company specializing in market development for a decarbonized grid and headquartered in California, USA, has appointed Mark Paterson as Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of Strategen Australia/Pacific region. Formerly of Horizon Power and CSIRO, Paterson is a globally recognised grid transformation leader and champion of “human-centered energy systems.” With Paterson at the helm, Strategen will significantly expand its services to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, a region that has emerged as a veritable hotbed of technology and business model innovations for creating a deeply decentralized 21st century grid.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190825005010/en/

Mark Paterson joins Strategen. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Paterson joins Strategen. (Photo: Business Wire)

Paterson brings decades of expertise to Strategen. Most recently he established the innovative Consumer Energy division at Western Australia’s Horizon Power which serves the most remote one third of the Australian continent and the world’s single largest utility service area. There, Paterson helped shape the customer-centric High-DER (Distributed Energy Resource) strategy for Horizon Power’s portfolio of 38 microgrids. He also led the development of an entirely new utility asset class that makes it possible for thousands of very remote customers to receive a full electric utility service without the need for a high-risk, high-cost grid connection. Prior to Horizon Power, Paterson was CSIRO’s Program Director for the influential Electricity Network Transformation Roadmap and chaired the earlier Future Grid Forum.

Speaking on behalf of Strategen, Founder and CEO Janice Lin states, “We are excited to welcome Mark to the Strategen team. Mark’s leadership, focus on stakeholder engagement and strategic impact, and depth of grid transformation experience will be invaluable toward establishing cleaner, more resilient electric grids globally.”

Says Paterson, “Over the past few years I have collaborated with Strategen on a number of complex assignments for both CSIRO and Horizon Power. Although our origins are on opposite sides of the Pacific, I have enjoyed an uncanny level of alignment with the firm in navigating and accelerating whole-of-system grid transformation. It was a natural next step to join Strategen and help expand its operations both in the Australia/Pacific region and globally.”

Paterson will celebrate his new role with the Strategen team and clients at Energy Storage North America Conference and Expo (ESNA), in San Diego, CA on November 5-7, 2019.

Strategen is a mission-driven professional services company that specializes in strategies for a decarbonized grid. Strategen works across the power sector ecosystem with public sector leaders, global technology corporations, utilities, NGOs and project developers to help them achieve their clean energy goals via the firm’s synergistic platforms of consulting, association management, and events. www.strategen.com


© Business Wire 2019
