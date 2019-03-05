GridGain Community Edition Brings Production Readiness to Apache Ignite

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today released the GridGain Community Edition (GCE). GridGain Community Edition includes the Apache Ignite code base plus patches and additional functionality developed to improve performance, reliability, security and manageability. GCE undergoes extensive QA testing to ensure high reliability and optimal performance out of the box.



The GridGain Community Edition enables GridGain to quickly deploy patches and upgrades for the Apache Ignite community, faster than the normal Ignite release cycle. GCE also includes performance and reliability enhancements that optimize Apache Ignite for production deployments. GCE is available under the GridGain Community Edition License .

Like all GridGain software , GCE provides the in-memory speed and massive scalability that businesses need for data-intensive applications to power their digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives. GridGain Community Edition can be deployed between existing applications and data layers, requiring no rip-and-replace of existing software and database infrastructure, and can be deployed on-premises, on a public or private cloud, or on a hybrid environment. GCE can also be deployed as an in-memory database.

GridGain Quote

“GridGain continues to ‘push the envelope’ by delivering extremely high-performance solutions that help companies scale their data-intensive applications in cost-effective ways,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “GridGain Community Edition, available as a free download from www.gridgain.com , enables companies around the world to achieve their digital transformation goals and gain the competitive advantage of a real-time business.”

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

