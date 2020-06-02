Log in
GridGain Control Center for Managing GridGain and Apache Ignite Now Available

06/02/2020 | 03:01am EDT

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced GridGain Control Center, a comprehensive tool for managing, monitoring and developing applications for the GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms. GridGain Control Center is available as a free hosted service for GridGain Editions 8.7 and above and for Apache Ignite 2.8 and above. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the webinar “Simplifying GridGain and Apache Ignite Management with the GridGain Control Center” will present a deep dive into Control Center features and demonstrate how GridGain and Ignite users can begin using the tool.

“The GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms have proven to be one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to dramatically increase performance, scalability and high-performance data access for business applications that support digital transformation and real-time business processes,” said Abe Kleinfeld, President & CEO of GridGain Systems. “GridGain Control Center makes it easier for administrators to monitor cluster performance and ensure optimal cluster reliability and for developers to create new applications built on GridGain and Apache Ignite.”

The GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms dramatically accelerate and scale existing or new applications and support use cases such as digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications, application acceleration for high performance solutions that leverage the speed and scalability of in-memory computing to drive great user experiences, and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) for high-speed transactional and analytical processing on the same in-memory dataset.

Key features of GridGain Control Center include:

  • A customizable, intuitive dashboard with a drag-and-drop interface, which allows users to monitor any of 200+ OpenCensus-based metrics
  • User-definable production alerts, which can be easily configured to enable quick identification and resolution of production issues
  • Query development tools including a comprehensive SQL editor that provides code completion, validation and syntax highlighting during query development and execution and the ability to monitor and analyze query execution statistics in real-time
  • Active tracing and root cause analysis, which visualizes API calls as they execute across the nodes in the cluster to improve understanding of GridGain and Ignite processes and accelerate root cause analysis
  • Disaster recovery and backup management for Transactional Persistence users
  • Monitoring of rolling upgrades and cluster rebalancing for GridGain Enterprise and Ultimate Edition users

Additional Resources
To get started using this tool, visit the GridGain Control Center website. Apache Ignite users must first download the GridGain Control Center Agent from the GridGain Downloads page.

To learn more about the GridGain in-memory computing platform:  

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Terry Erisman
GridGain Systems
terisman@gridgain.com
(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
