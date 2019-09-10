GridGain Experts Explain In-Memory Computing Technology and Benefits, Provide Deployment Insights at Multiple Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced its participation in multiple industry events during September and October, where company experts and other industry thought leaders can share their unique insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



“Interest in In-memory computing as a foundation for digital transformation continues to soar, and companies of all sizes are eager to understand how the technology can benefit them and what challenges they may encounter when implementing it,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “Our expert team has experience across the widest range of use cases and related technologies, so attendees at these events can be sure they’ll get useful insights and guidance on their specific challenges.”

Conferences

ApacheCon North America 2019 – September 9-12, 2019 – GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will present, “Continuous Machine and Deep Learning at Scale with Apache Ignite.” Attendees will learn how Apache Ignite and GridGain help to address the performance and scale challenges associated with model training and execution, helping companies achieve near-real-time, continuous learning.



– September 9-12, 2019 – GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will present, “Continuous Machine and Deep Learning at Scale with Apache Ignite.” Attendees will learn how Apache Ignite and GridGain help to address the performance and scale challenges associated with model training and execution, helping companies achieve near-real-time, continuous learning. Postgres Conference Silicon Valley 2019 – September 18-20, 2019 – GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will present, “PostgreSQL with In-Memory Computing: Faster Transactions and Analytics.” Attendees will learn how to boost performance 10x and scale to over one million transactions per second with in-memory computing.



– September 18-20, 2019 – GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will present, “PostgreSQL with In-Memory Computing: Faster Transactions and Analytics.” Attendees will learn how to boost performance 10x and scale to over one million transactions per second with in-memory computing. ApacheCon Europe 2019 – October 22-24, 2019 – GridGain's Alexey Zinovye, an Apache Ignite Machine Learning contributor, will present, “Ensembles of ML algorithms and Distributed Online Machine Learning with Apache Ignite.” Attendees will learn how to use the Apache Ignite Machine Learning module to speed up Machine Learning training, and how to use Apache Ignite as a backend for distributed TensorFlow calculations.

Webinars

Best Practices For Disaster Recovery and High Availability – September 11, 2019 – Stan Lukyanov, a Customer Success Team Expert, will provide best practices and different options for maximizing availability and preventing data loss. Conducted in Russian, the session will review various challenges including cluster and data center failures, and best practices for implementing disaster recovery for distributed in-memory computing based on real-world deployments.



– September 11, 2019 – Stan Lukyanov, a Customer Success Team Expert, will provide best practices and different options for maximizing availability and preventing data loss. Conducted in Russian, the session will review various challenges including cluster and data center failures, and best practices for implementing disaster recovery for distributed in-memory computing based on real-world deployments. Moving Apache Ignite into Production: Best Practices For Disaster Recovery and High Availability – September 18, 2019 – Stan Lukyanov, a Customer Success Team Expert, will provide best practices and different options for maximizing availability and preventing data loss. The session will review various challenges including cluster and data center failures, and best practices for implementing disaster recovery for distributed in-memory computing based on real-world deployments.

Meetups

NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup – September 26, 2019 – GridGain will be hosting the next NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 1740 Broadway in Manhattan. The event will feature talks on in-memory computing technologies and is co-sponsored by Oracle.



– September 26, 2019 – GridGain will be hosting the next NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 1740 Broadway in Manhattan. The event will feature talks on in-memory computing technologies and is co-sponsored by Oracle. Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup – October 17, 2019 – GridGain will be hosting the next Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in Menlo Park. The event will feature talks on in-memory computing technologies and is co-sponsored by Oracle.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



