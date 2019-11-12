GridGain Experts Help Businesses Harness the Power of In-Memory Computing at Multiple Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced its participation in multiple industry events during November and December, 2019, where GridGain experts and other industry leaders can share their unique insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



“Interest in in-memory computing technologies is at an all-time high, and companies are eager to understand how they can use the technology to drive their digital transformations and other data-driven initiatives,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “Our expert team can provide attendees with useful guidance on the benefits they can expect and the challenges they may encounter across a wide range of use cases. Attendees can also engage with peers who are at various stages of their own in-memory computing journey.”

In-Memory Computing Summit

In-Memory Computing Summit North America – November 13-14, 2019 – GridGain Systems will host the only industry-wide event in North America focused on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in digital transformation. Held in Silicon Valley, the conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT, and HPC solutions. GridGain experts will speak on a range of in-memory computing topics as well as present joint talks with speakers from IBM, Confluent, and Azul Systems.

Conferences

BIG DATA LONDON – November 13-14, 2019 – Ian Ruffell, Solution Architect at GridGain, will present “Enabling Real-Time Analytics for Hadoop Data Lakes with GridGain.” GridGain experts will also be on hand at stand #330 to discuss the benefits of in-memory computing for real-time big data applications and how the technology fits specific use cases.

Webinars

How to Migrate Your Data Schema to Apache Ignite – December 4, 2019 – Ivan Rakov, Senior Software Engineer at GridGain, will discuss the different approaches to migrating to a distributed system using real-world examples and will discuss the pros and cons of each approach.

Meetups

In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers, Boston – December 10, 2019 – GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will present the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that are proven to boost application performance and solve scalability problems by storing and processing massive data sets in RAM and on disk.



In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers, Silicon Valley – December 18, 2019 – GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of the Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will present the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that are proven to boost application performance and solve scalability problems by storing and processing massive data sets in RAM and on disk.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

