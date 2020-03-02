Log in
GridGain Experts Share In-Memory Computing Strategies, Offer Practical Advice at Industry Events Around the World

03/02/2020 | 03:01am EST

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, today announced it is hosting or participating at multiple industry events during March and April 2020, where GridGain experts will share their unique insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.

“2020 is off to a blazing start with more and more enterprises leveraging in-memory computing solutions to enable digital integration hub architectures and HTAP capabilities, which can power real-time business processes based on huge volumes of data,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “These in-memory computing events around the world are a great opportunity for attendees to learn directly from GridGain experts how to use in-memory computing to achieve high performance, massively scalable production environments and apply in-memory computing technologies to their specific use cases.”

Webinars

  • Security Guide for Apache Ignite and GridGain with Configuration Examples – March 4, 2020 – Using live examples, Andrey Alexandrov, Senior Software Engineer at GridGain, will provide attendees with the basics of Apache Ignite and GridGain security that help make cluster operations more secure.
     
  • Using Apache Ignite for Continuous Machine and Deep Learning at Scale – March 11, 2020 – Ken Cottrell, Solution Architect at GridGain, will show how the Apache Ignite in-memory computing platform addresses machine learning limitations with distributed model training and execution to provide real-time, continuous learning capabilities.
     
  • In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers – March 25, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will introduce the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that boost application performance and solve scalability problems by storing and processing unlimited datasets distributed across a cluster of interconnected machines.

Meetups

  • Accelerating Microservices and Apache Spark Analytics with In-Memory Computing (San Francisco, CA) – March 9, 2020 – Hosted by Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, and Nicolas Frankel, Developer Advocate at Hazelcast, this meetup will focus on how in-memory computing solutions can advance microservices architectures and accelerate Apache Spark-powered workloads. Magda will present a talk on “How to Speed Up Spark SQL with an In-Memory Computing Stack.”
     
  • How to Boost and Scale Postgres with Chicago PostgreSQL Group (Chicago, IL) – March 17, 2020 – Valentin Kulichenko, Solutions Architect at GridGain, will review practical solutions to boosting and scaling Postgres – from built-in caching and sharding, to in-memory data grids like Apache Ignite.
     
  • In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers (Boulder, CO) – April 7, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will provide an overview of the essentials of distributed in-memory systems, covering concepts such as caches, databases, and data grids, combined with a technical deep-dive based on the Apache Ignite in-memory computing platform.
     
  • In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers (Denver, CO) – April 8, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will review the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that are proven to boost application performance and solve scalability problems by storing and processing unlimited datasets distributed across a cluster of interconnected machines. The session is tailored for software engineers and architects seeking practical experience with in-memory computing technologies.

Conferences

  • SQA Days EU 2020 (Warsaw) – March 20, 2020 – Ilya Suntsov, Quality Assurance Team Lead at GridGain, will present, “Don't test it. Just use it!" In this session, Suntsov will share quality assurance principles and best practices employed by GridGain.
     
  • Devoxx France (Paris) – April 15-17, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, and Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems, will present a joint talk, “Enabling Java Applications for Low-Latency Use Cases at Massive Scale with Azul Zing and GridGain.” The session will explore how Azul Zing combined with GridGain enables Java for low-latency applications.

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Terry Erisman
GridGain Systems
terisman@gridgain.com
(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
