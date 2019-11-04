Log in
GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

0
11/04/2019 | 03:01am EST

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced that the GridGain® In-Memory Computing Platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The availability of GridGain via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables companies deploying databases on Azure to confidently add extreme speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications.

The GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform provides in-memory speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications. It requires no rip-and-replace of existing databases and can be deployed on-premises, on a public or private cloud, or on a hybrid environment. Built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies, the solution allows companies to future-proof their applications. The GridGain in-memory computing platform is based on the open source Apache Ignite project and offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance versus approaches based on disk-based databases. GridGain can also function as a full-featured, standalone in-memory database. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and supports ACID transactions – all at in-memory speeds.

“Companies around the world looking to benefit from the streamlined deployment and management capabilities of Microsoft Azure can now also gain the benefits of low latency and extreme scale from GridGain,” said Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Alliances at GridGain Systems. “GridGain on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace forms the perfect platform to power modern digital transformation initiatives and real-time business processes.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn more about the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform:  

About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Terry Erisman
GridGain Systems
terisman@gridgain.com
(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, Ignite, Apache Kafka, Kafka, Apache Spark, and Spark are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
