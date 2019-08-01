Log in
GridLiance : Closes $185 Million Debt Financing

08/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GridLiance, an independent electric transmission company, today announced that its subsidiary, GridLiance Western Holdings, and transmission company, GridLiance West, closed on two new revolving credit facilities with commitments totaling $185 million. The new five-year $80 million revolving credit facility for GridLiance Western Holdings and $105 million five-year revolving credit facility at GridLiance West will be used to repay current debt and related transaction costs while creating significant financial capacity and flexibility to support GridLiance's growth objectives.

GridLiance logo (PRNewsfoto/City of Winfield,Kansas Power P)

"We are excited to have completed this financing, which increases our financial flexibility and provides cost-efficient capital to support our growth plans," said Calvin Crowder, president and CEO of GridLiance. "This achievement reflects GridLiance's financial discipline and strong execution on our mission to invest in collaborative transmission solutions and long-term partnerships. Through acquisition and organic growth, we have expanded our portfolio of assets, and this additional financing will help us to continue to grow."

The lead arranger for the credit facilities was KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. KeyBank National Association serves as administrative agent, LC issuing bank and collateral agent. Also participating in the facilities are CoBank, ACB and National Cooperative Services Corporation, an affiliate of National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation.

Fitch Ratings, Inc. recently published investment-grade issuer ratings for GridLiance.  Fitch assigned GridLiance West an "A-" rating, with a stable outlook, and assigned GridLiance Western Holdings a "BBB" rating, with a stable outlook.

"We are pleased to receive these investment-grade ratings from Fitch, which further reflects GridLiance's strong operating and financial performance," Crowder added.

About GridLiance
GridLiance is an independent electric transmission utility holding company. GridLiance partners with electric cooperatives, public power, and renewable energy developers to plan for the future of the grid, invest in electric infrastructure and implement strategies that meet its partners' ownership, capital investment, and operational goals. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates hundreds of miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Nevada, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company has long-term partnerships with utility partners operating in Missouri, Oklahoma, Nevada, Texas, and Kansas. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridliance-closes-185-million-debt-financing-300895068.html

SOURCE GridLiance


© PRNewswire 2019
