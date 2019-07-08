GridLiance : Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Richard Evans as Senior Vice President of Capital Execution

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GridLiance, an independent electric transmission company, today announced the appointment of Richard Evans as senior vice president of capital execution, effective July 16, 2019. Evans will report directly to GridLiance President and CEO Calvin Crowder and serve as a member of the company's executive team. Evans will be responsible for all capital programs for the company as GridLiance expands its national footprint and invests in improving the reliability and resiliency of the grid.

"I am thrilled to welcome Richard to the GridLiance team to manage the company's ongoing capital programs as we invest in collaborative transmission solutions and long-term partnerships," said Crowder. "Bringing more than 30 years of relevant experience to the role, Richard is the ideal leader for this newly established department and to build upon our existing capabilities and strengths."

Evans joins GridLiance from Panda Power Funds, where he served most recently as senior vice president of engineering and construction. In the past seven years, he has overseen the construction and commissioning of approximately six gigawatts of large-scale combined cycle gas power plants across seven sites in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Prior to that role, he rose through the ranks at Panda Power Funds from director of project development and construction to senior vice president of project development before being promoted to his most recent role. Evans also previously worked in a variety of project construction roles for Kier Group plc, a UK construction, services, and property group.

"I am pleased to be joining GridLiance as the company continues to grow its transmission assets and looks to improve the reliability and resiliency of the grid. I am excited to be a part of those efforts and look forward to working with my team to build a best-class capital execution department that will help us improve the grid," Evans said.

About GridLiance

GridLiance is an electric transmission utility holding company. Based in Dallas, Texas, GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE:BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. GridLiance partners with electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, irrigation districts, and renewable energy developers to invest in electric infrastructure and implement strategies that meet its partners' ownership, capital investment, and operational goals. GridLiance currently operates hundreds of miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Nevada, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company has long-term partnerships with utility partners operating in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas, and is negotiating new arrangements with utilities in several other states. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

