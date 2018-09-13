Griffin Capital Company Announces Strong Month in Investor Flows

August ’18 Success Driven by Continued Demand for Interval Funds

Griffin Capital Company, LLC (“Griffin Capital”) announced today it attracted $139 million of additional equity capital in August 2018 – an 18.5 percent increase from July 2018. The company attributes this success to the growing demand for its broad offering of investment strategies, and the distinctive value they bring to investors and the financial professionals who serve them.

Further supporting the increased demand, Griffin Institutional Access® Real Estate Fund (the Fund) brought in record flows of $102 million in August; the company recently announced the Fund surpassed $2.5 billion in assets under management, August 27, 2018.

Griffin Capital is the industry’s fastest-growing investment manager of broadly-distributed alternative investments through August 2018, as reported by Robert A. Stanger & Co., Inc.

“There is a growing demand for diversification in client portfolios beyond those available in listed securities,” Mark Goldberg, CEO of Griffin Capital Securities, said. “We are committed to fulfilling that need with our four open investment solutions that resonate with our intermediary partners and their clients.”

The firm’s investment strategies include alternative investments which seek to provide investors with durable income, diversification and low correlation to the broader equity markets. The firm offers investment solutions that provide investors with access to institutional opportunities across both the real estate and alternative credit sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Griffin manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a family of investments that include Griffin Institutional Access® Real Estate Fund, Griffin Institutional Access® Credit Fund, Griffin Capital Essential Asset® REIT I and II, Griffin American Healthcare REIT IV, and Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III.

About Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital") is a leading alternative investment asset manager with approximately $11 billion* in assets under management as of August 31, 2018. Founded in 1995, the privately held firm is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with more than two decades of investment and real estate experience and who collectively have executed more than 650 transactions valued at over $22 billion.

The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated, institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers, wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial advisors who work with these enterprises.

Additional information is available at www.griffincapital.com.

*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain joint ventures. As of August 31, 2018.

