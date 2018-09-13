Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Griffin Capital Company Announces Strong Month in Investor Flows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01am CEST

August ’18 Success Driven by Continued Demand for Interval Funds

Griffin Capital Company, LLC (“Griffin Capital”) announced today it attracted $139 million of additional equity capital in August 2018 – an 18.5 percent increase from July 2018. The company attributes this success to the growing demand for its broad offering of investment strategies, and the distinctive value they bring to investors and the financial professionals who serve them.

Further supporting the increased demand, Griffin Institutional Access® Real Estate Fund (the Fund) brought in record flows of $102 million in August; the company recently announced the Fund surpassed $2.5 billion in assets under management, August 27, 2018.

Griffin Capital is the industry’s fastest-growing investment manager of broadly-distributed alternative investments through August 2018, as reported by Robert A. Stanger & Co., Inc.

“There is a growing demand for diversification in client portfolios beyond those available in listed securities,” Mark Goldberg, CEO of Griffin Capital Securities, said. “We are committed to fulfilling that need with our four open investment solutions that resonate with our intermediary partners and their clients.”

The firm’s investment strategies include alternative investments which seek to provide investors with durable income, diversification and low correlation to the broader equity markets. The firm offers investment solutions that provide investors with access to institutional opportunities across both the real estate and alternative credit sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Griffin manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a family of investments that include Griffin Institutional Access® Real Estate Fund, Griffin Institutional Access® Credit Fund, Griffin Capital Essential Asset® REIT I and II, Griffin American Healthcare REIT IV, and Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III.

About Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital") is a leading alternative investment asset manager with approximately $11 billion* in assets under management as of August 31, 2018. Founded in 1995, the privately held firm is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with more than two decades of investment and real estate experience and who collectively have executed more than 650 transactions valued at over $22 billion.

The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated, institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers, wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial advisors who work with these enterprises.

Additional information is available at www.griffincapital.com.

*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain joint ventures. As of August 31, 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29aPacific Drilling Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount Senior Secured Notes
BU
02:27aVERIS : World Hydrography Day in Jakarta
PU
02:26aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : may use its surplus capital to pay one-off dividend - the Times
RE
02:23aApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
02:22aATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. - ATASY
AC
02:20aSIGMA INDUSTRIES : NanoXplore and Sigma Announce Filing of Additional Documents for Special Meeting of Sigma Shareholders
AQ
02:18aMALACHITE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - James Dean
PU
02:18aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ September 2018 monthly update
PU
02:16aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $63.0 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
02:16aCV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CV Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CVSI
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3TESLA CUSTOMERS MAY FACE LONGER RESPONSE TIME AS DELIVERIES RISE: Musk
4THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
5Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.