Griffin Capital Company Announces Strong Month in Investor Flows

Griffin Capital Company, LLC (“Griffin Capital”) announced today it
attracted $139 million of additional equity capital in August 2018 – an
18.5 percent increase from July 2018. The company attributes this
success to the growing demand for its broad offering of investment
strategies, and the distinctive value they bring to investors and the
financial professionals who serve them.
Further supporting the increased demand, Griffin Institutional Access®
Real Estate Fund (the Fund) brought in record flows of $102 million in
August; the company recently announced the Fund surpassed $2.5 billion
in assets under management, August 27, 2018.
Griffin Capital is the industry’s fastest-growing investment manager of
broadly-distributed alternative investments through August 2018, as
reported by Robert A. Stanger & Co., Inc.
“There is a growing demand for diversification in client portfolios
beyond those available in listed securities,” Mark Goldberg, CEO of
Griffin Capital Securities, said. “We are committed to fulfilling that
need with our four open investment solutions that resonate with our
intermediary partners and their clients.”
The firm’s investment strategies include alternative investments which
seek to provide investors with durable income, diversification and low
correlation to the broader equity markets. The firm offers investment
solutions that provide investors with access to institutional
opportunities across both the real estate and alternative credit
sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Griffin manages, sponsors or
co-sponsors a family of investments that include Griffin Institutional
Access® Real Estate Fund, Griffin Institutional Access® Credit Fund,
Griffin Capital Essential Asset® REIT I and II, Griffin American
Healthcare REIT IV, and Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III.
About Griffin Capital Company, LLC
Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital") is a leading
alternative investment asset manager with approximately $11 billion* in
assets under management as of August 31, 2018. Founded in 1995, the
privately held firm is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with
more than two decades of investment and real estate experience and who
collectively have executed more than 650 transactions valued at over $22
billion.
The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated,
institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin
Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of
partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers,
wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial
advisors who work with these enterprises.
Additional information is available at www.griffincapital.com.
*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain
joint ventures. As of August 31, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006131/en/