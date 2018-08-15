|
Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II, Inc. (the “REIT") announced its
operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
“We continue to execute our investment strategy which provides investors
with current income generated from a well diversified real estate
portfolio. Our portfolio of business-essential assets remains fully
leased with a rent roll comprised of over 75% investment grade rated
cash flow,” said Michael Escalante, the REIT’s director and president.
As of June 30, 2018, our portfolio consisted of 27 properties (35
buildings) encompassing approximately 7.3 million square feet of space
in 17 states.
Highlights and Accomplishments in Second
Quarter 2018 and Results as of June 30, 2018:
Portfolio Overview
-
The total capitalization(1) of our portfolio was
approximately $1.3 billion.
-
Our weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 9.8 years
with average annual rent increases of approximately 2.4%.
-
Our portfolio is 100% leased and occupied(2).
-
Approximately 75.6% of our portfolio’s net rental revenue(3)
was generated by properties leased to tenants and/or guarantors with
investment grade credit ratings or whose non-guarantor parent
companies have investment grade credit ratings(4).
Financial Results
-
Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately
$26.3 million, compared to $26.5 million for the quarter ended June
30, 2017.
-
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $(0.5)
million or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018, compared to net income attributable to common
stockholders of $3.4 million or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for
the same period in 2017.
-
As of June 30, 2018, the ratio of debt to total real estate
acquisition value was 43.7%.
Financing
-
On April 27, 2018, we entered into a loan agreement with Bank of
America, N.A. and KeyBank N.A., in which we borrowed $250.0 million.
The loan is secured by cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted first
mortgage liens by four properties and has a term of 10 years, maturing
on May 1, 2028. The loan bears interest at an annual rate of 4.32%.
-
On June 28, 2018, we entered into an amended and restated credit
agreement related to a revolving credit facility and a term loan with
a syndicate of lenders, under which KeyBank, National Association
serves as administrative agent. Pursuant to the amended and restated
credit agreement, we were provided with a revolving credit facility
with an initial commitment amount of up to $550 million and a term
loan in an initial commitment amount of up to $200 million, which
commitments may be increased under certain circumstances up to a
maximum total commitment of $1.25 billion. Total outstanding balances
on the term loan and the revolving credit facility were $113 million
and $0.1 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2018.
Non-GAAP Measures
-
Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, was approximately $10.0
million and $10.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and
2017, respectively. Funds from operations, or FFO(5), was
approximately $10.6 million and $14.3 million for the quarters ended
June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Please see the financial
reconciliation tables and notes at the end of this release for more
information regarding AFFO and FFO.
-
Our Adjusted EBITDA, as defined per our amended and restated credit
agreement, was approximately $16.9 million for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018 with a fixed charge and interest coverage ratio of 3.73,
each. Please see the financial reconciliation tables and notes at the
end of this release for more information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and
related ratios.
About Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II
Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II, Inc. is a publicly registered,
non-traded REIT focused on acquiring a portfolio consisting primarily of
single tenant business essential properties throughout the United
States, diversified by corporate credit, physical geography, product
type, and lease duration. As of June 30, 2018, Griffin Capital Essential
Asset REIT II, Inc. has acquired 35 office and industrial buildings
totaling approximately 7.3 million rentable square feet and asset
acquisition value of approximately $1.1 billion. Griffin Capital
Essential Asset REIT II, Inc. is one of several REITs sponsored or
co-sponsored by Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital").
About Griffin Capital Company, LLC
Griffin Capital is a leading alternative investment asset manager with
$10.75 billion* in assets under management. Founded in 1995, the
privately held firm is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with
more than two decades of investment and real estate experience and who
collectively have executed more than 650 transactions valued at over
$22.0 billion.
The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated,
institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin
Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of
partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers,
wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial
advisors who work with these enterprises. Additional information is
available at www.griffincapital.com.
*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain
joint ventures. As of June 30, 2018.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such
forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of
forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,”
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words.
Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies,
actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions,
beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies
include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to changes in
general economic and real estate conditions; uncertainties relating to
the implementation of our real estate investment strategy; uncertainties
relating to financing availability and capital proceeds; uncertainties
relating to the closing of property acquisitions; uncertainties related
to the timing and availability of distributions; and other risk factors
as outlined in the REIT’s prospectus, Annual Report on Form 10-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC"). This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to
purchase securities.
1 Total capitalization includes the outstanding debt balance,
plus total equity raised in our public offerings, net of redemptions.
2
There is no guarantee that our properties will remain 100% leased
and occupied.
3 Net rent is based on (a) the contractual
base rental payments assuming the lease requires the tenant to reimburse
us for certain operating expenses or the property is self-managed by the
tenant and the tenant is responsible for all, or substantially all, of
the operating expenses; or (b) contractual rent payments less certain
operating expenses that are our responsibility for the 12-month period
subsequent to June 30, 2018, and includes assumptions that may not be
indicative of the actual future performance of a property, including the
assumption that the tenant will perform its obligations under its lease
agreement during the next 12 months.
4 Approximately
75.6% of our portfolio's net rental revenue was generated by properties
leased to tenants and/or guarantors with investment grade credit ratings
or whose non-guarantor parent companies have investment grade ratings or
what management believes are generally equivalent ratings. Of the 75.6%
investment grade tenant ratings, 64.0% is from Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) credit rating, with the
remaining 11.6% being from a non-NRSRO, but having a rating that we
believe is generally equivalent to an NRSRO investment grade rating.
Bloomberg’s default risk rating is one example of a non-NRSRO rating.
5
FFO, as described by NAREIT, is adjusted for non-controlling interest
distributions.
GRIFFIN CAPITAL ESSENTIAL ASSET REIT II, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share amounts)
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
30,605
|
|
|
$
|
33,164
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
14,758
|
|
|
12,886
|
|
Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
122,482
|
|
|
122,482
|
|
Building and improvements
|
|
816,079
|
|
|
815,721
|
|
Tenant origination and absorption cost
|
|
240,364
|
|
|
240,364
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
101
|
|
|
299
|
|
Total real estate
|
|
1,179,026
|
|
|
1,178,866
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
(106,036
|
)
|
|
(83,905
|
)
|
Total real estate, net
|
|
1,072,990
|
|
|
1,094,961
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
3,110
|
|
|
3,294
|
|
Due from affiliates
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
686
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
27,946
|
|
|
22,733
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
9,665
|
|
|
12,224
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,160,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,179,948
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Debt:
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages payable
|
|
$
|
375,312
|
|
|
$
|
126,287
|
|
Unsecured credit facility
|
|
105,849
|
|
|
355,561
|
|
Total debt
|
|
481,161
|
|
|
481,848
|
|
Restricted reserves
|
|
13,372
|
|
|
13,368
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
1,713
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
17,191
|
|
|
16,896
|
|
Below market leases, net
|
|
48,783
|
|
|
51,295
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
20,200
|
|
|
19,903
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
582,420
|
|
|
584,999
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock subject to redemption
|
|
33,387
|
|
|
32,405
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $0.001 par value - Authorized:800,000,000; 77,835,406
and 77,175,283 shares outstanding in the aggregate, as of June 30,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (1)
|
|
76
|
|
|
76
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
658,471
|
|
|
656,705
|
|
Cumulative distributions
|
|
(103,695
|
)
|
|
(82,590
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(12,346
|
)
|
|
(12,672
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
657
|
|
|
949
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
543,163
|
|
|
562,468
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
76
|
|
Total equity
|
|
544,393
|
|
|
562,544
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,160,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,179,948
|
|
GRIFFIN CAPITAL ESSENTIAL ASSET REIT II, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income
|
|
$
|
21,916
|
|
|
$
|
22,677
|
|
|
$
|
43,926
|
|
|
$
|
44,285
|
|
Property expense recovery
|
|
4,381
|
|
|
3,869
|
|
|
9,160
|
|
|
8,233
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
26,297
|
|
|
26,546
|
|
|
53,086
|
|
|
52,518
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
1,411
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
|
3,084
|
|
Property tax
|
|
2,613
|
|
|
2,321
|
|
|
5,072
|
|
|
4,733
|
|
Property management fees to affiliates
|
|
450
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
895
|
|
Asset management fees to affiliates
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,541
|
|
Advisory fees to affiliates
|
|
2,323
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,624
|
|
|
—
|
|
Performance distribution allocation to affiliates
|
|
2,055
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
—
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
911
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
Corporate operating expenses to affiliates
|
|
684
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
11,133
|
|
|
10,951
|
|
|
22,131
|
|
|
21,474
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
21,848
|
|
|
19,452
|
|
|
43,617
|
|
|
38,745
|
|
Income before other income (expenses)
|
|
4,449
|
|
|
7,094
|
|
|
9,469
|
|
|
13,773
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(5,040
|
)
|
|
(3,869
|
)
|
|
(9,311
|
)
|
|
(7,448
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
113
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
164
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
(478
|
)
|
|
3,365
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
6,489
|
|
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(477
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,364
|
|
|
$
|
326
|
|
|
$
|
6,487
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per share,
basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and
diluted
|
|
77,480,406
|
|
|
75,658,033
|
|
|
77,370,273
|
|
|
75,109,702
|
|
Distributions declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRIFFIN CAPITAL ESSENTIAL ASSET REIT II, INC.
Funds from
Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations
(Unaudited)
Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations
Our management believes that historical cost accounting for real estate
assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real
estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values
have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry
investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating
results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to
be insufficient.
Management is responsible for managing interest rate, hedge and foreign
exchange risks. To achieve our objectives, we may borrow at fixed rates
or variable rates. In order to mitigate our interest rate risk on
certain financial instruments, if any, we may enter into interest rate
cap agreements or other hedge instruments and in order to mitigate our
risk to foreign currency exposure, if any, we may enter into foreign
currency hedges. We view fair value adjustments of derivatives,
impairment charges and gains and losses from dispositions of assets as
non-recurring items or items which are unrealized and may not ultimately
be realized, and which are not reflective of ongoing operations and are
therefore typically adjusted for when assessing operating performance.
In order to provide a more complete understanding of the operating
performance of a REIT, the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) promulgated a measure known as funds from
operations (“FFO”). FFO is defined as net income or loss computed in
accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP,
and gains and losses from sales of depreciable operating property,
adding back asset impairment write-downs, plus real estate related
depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred
financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), and after
adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and preferred
distributions. Because FFO calculations exclude such items as
depreciation and amortization of real estate assets and gains and losses
from sales of operating real estate assets (which can vary among owners
of identical assets in similar conditions based on historical cost
accounting and useful-life estimates), they facilitate comparisons of
operating performance between periods and between other REITs. As a
result, we believe that the use of FFO, together with the required GAAP
presentations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance
relative to our competitors and a more informed and appropriate basis on
which to make decisions involving operating, financing, and investing
activities. It should be noted, however, that other REITs may not define
FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret
the current NAREIT definition differently than we do, making comparisons
less meaningful.
Beginning with the three months ended March 31, 2018, we are now using
Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) as a non-GAAP financial measure
to evaluate our operating performance. We previously used Modified Funds
from Operations as a non-GAAP measure of operating
performance. Management elected to replace the Modified Funds from
Operations measure with AFFO as management believes AFFO provides
investors with an operating performance measure that is consistent with
the performance models and analysis used by management, including the
addition of non-cash performance distributions not defined in the
calculation of MFFO. In addition, AFFO is a measure used among our peer
group, which includes daily NAV REITs. We also believe that AFFO is a
recognized measure of sustainable operating performance by the REIT
industry. Further, we believe AFFO is useful in comparing the
sustainability of our operating performance with the sustainability of
the operating performance of other real estate companies.
Management believes that AFFO is a beneficial indicator of our ongoing
portfolio performance and ability to sustain our current distribution
level. More specifically, AFFO isolates the financial results of the
Company's operations. AFFO, however, is not considered an appropriate
measure of historical earnings as it excludes certain significant costs
that are otherwise included in reported earnings. Further, since the
measure is based on historical financial information, AFFO for the
period presented may not be indicative of future results or our future
ability to pay our dividends. By providing FFO and AFFO, we present
information that assists investors in aligning their analysis with
management’s analysis of long-term operating activities. As explained
below, management’s evaluation of our operating performance excludes
items considered in the calculation of AFFO based on the following
economic considerations:
-
Revenues in excess of cash received, net. Most of our leases provide
for periodic minimum rent payment increases throughout the term of the
lease. In accordance with GAAP, these contractual periodic minimum
rent payment increases during the term of a lease are recorded to
rental revenue on a straight-line basis in order to reconcile the
difference between accrual and cash basis accounting. As straight-line
rent is a GAAP non-cash adjustment and is included in historical
earnings, FFO is adjusted for the effect of straight-line rent to
arrive at AFFO as a means of determining operating results of our
portfolio. In addition, when applicable, in conjunction with certain
acquisitions, we may enter into a master escrow or lease agreement
with a seller, whereby the seller is obligated to pay us rent
pertaining to certain spaces impacted by existing rental abatements.
In accordance with GAAP, these proceeds are recorded as an adjustment
to the allocation of real estate assets at the time of acquisition,
and, accordingly, are not included in revenues, net income, or FFO.
This application results in income recognition that can differ
significantly from current contract terms. By adjusting for this item,
we believe AFFO is reflective of the realized economic impact of our
leases (including master agreements) that is useful in assessing the
sustainability of our operating performance.
-
Amortization of in-place lease valuation. Acquired in-place leases are
valued as above-market or below-market as of the date of acquisition
based on the present value of the difference between (a) the
contractual amounts to be paid pursuant to the in-place leases and (b)
management's estimate of fair market lease rates for the corresponding
in-place leases over a period equal to the remaining non-cancelable
term of the lease for above-market leases. The above-market and
below-market lease values are capitalized as intangible lease assets
or liabilities and amortized as an adjustment to rental income over
the remaining terms of the respective leases. As amortization of
in-place lease valuation is a non-cash adjustment and is included in
historical earnings, FFO is adjusted for the effect of the
amortization to arrive at AFFO as a means of determining operating
results of our portfolio.
-
Acquisition-related costs. We were organized primarily with the
purpose of acquiring or investing in income-producing real property in
order to generate operational income and cash flow that will allow us
to provide regular cash distributions to our stockholders. In the
process, we incur non-reimbursable affiliated and non-affiliated
acquisition-related costs, which in accordance with GAAP are
capitalized and included as part of the relative fair value when the
property acquisition meets the definition of an asset acquisition or
are expensed as incurred and are included in the determination of
income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), for property
acquisitions accounted for as a business combination. By excluding
acquisition-related costs, AFFO may not provide an accurate indicator
of our operating performance during periods in which acquisitions are
made. However, it can provide an indication of our on-going ability to
generate cash flow from operations and continue as a going concern
after we cease to acquire properties on a frequent and regular basis,
which can be compared to the AFFO of other non-listed REITs that have
completed their acquisition activity and have similar operating
characteristics to ours. Management believes that excluding these
costs from AFFO provides investors with supplemental performance
information that is consistent with the performance models and
analyses used by management.
-
Gain or loss from the extinguishment of debt. We use debt as a partial
source of capital to acquire properties in our portfolio. As a term of
obtaining this debt, we will pay financing costs to the respective
lender. Financing costs are presented on the balance sheet as a direct
deduction from the carrying amount of that debt liability, consistent
with debt discounts and amortized into interest expense on a
straight-line basis over the term of the debt. We consider the
amortization expense to be a component of operations if the debt was
used to acquire properties. From time to time, we may cancel certain
debt obligations and replace these canceled debt obligations with new
debt at more favorable terms to us. In doing so, we are required to
write off the remaining capitalized financing costs associated with
the canceled debt, which we consider to be a cost, or loss, on
extinguishing such debt. Management believes that this loss is
considered an event not associated with our operations, and therefore,
deems this write off to be an exclusion from AFFO.
-
Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments. These adjustments
include unrealized gains (losses) from mark-to-market adjustments on
interest rate swaps and losses due to hedge ineffectiveness. The
change in the fair value of interest rate swaps not designated as a
hedge and the change in the fair value of the ineffective portion of
interest rate swaps are non-cash adjustments recognized directly in
earnings and are included in interest expense. We have excluded these
adjustments in our calculation of AFFO to more appropriately reflect
the economic impact of our interest rate swap agreements.
-
Performance distribution allocation. Our Advisor holds a special
limited partner interest in our Operating Partnership that entitles it
to receive a special distribution from our Operating Partnership equal
to 12.5% of the total return, subject to a 5.5% hurdle amount and a
high water mark, with a catch-up. At the election of the advisor, the
performance distribution allocation may be paid in cash or Class I
units in our Operating Partnership. We believe that the distribution,
to the extent it is paid in cash, is appropriately included as a
component of corporate operating expenses to affiliates and therefore
included in FFO and AFFO. If, however, the special distribution is
paid in Class I units, management believes the distribution would be
excluded from AFFO to more appropriately reflect the on-going
portfolio performance and our ability to sustain the current
distribution level.
For all of these reasons, we believe the non-GAAP measures of FFO and
AFFO, in addition to income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)
and cash flows from operating activities, as defined by GAAP, are
helpful supplemental performance measures and useful to investors in
evaluating the performance of our real estate portfolio. However, a
material limitation associated with FFO and AFFO is that they are not
indicative of our cash available to fund distributions since other uses
of cash, such as capital expenditures at our properties and principal
payments of debt, are not deducted when calculating FFO and AFFO. The
use of AFFO as a measure of long-term operating performance on value is
also limited if we do not continue to operate under our current business
plan as noted above. AFFO is useful in assisting management and
investors in assessing our ongoing ability to generate cash flow from
operations and continue as a going concern in future operating periods,
and in particular, after the offering and acquisition stages are
complete. However, FFO and AFFO are not useful measures in evaluating
NAV because impairments are taken into account in determining NAV but
not in determining FFO and AFFO. Therefore, FFO and AFFO should not be
viewed as a more prominent measure of performance than income (loss)
from operations, net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating
activities and each should be reviewed in connection with GAAP
measurements.
Neither the SEC, NAREIT, nor any other applicable regulatory body has
opined on the acceptability of the adjustments contemplated to adjust
FFO in order to calculate AFFO and its use as a non-GAAP performance
measure. In the future, the SEC or NAREIT may decide to standardize the
allowable exclusions across the REIT industry, and we may have to adjust
the calculation and characterization of this non-GAAP measure.
Our calculation of FFO and AFFO is presented in the following table for
the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in
thousands):
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(478
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,365
|
|
|
$
|
326
|
|
|
$
|
6,489
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of building and improvements
|
|
5,100
|
|
|
5,024
|
|
|
10,131
|
|
|
9,916
|
|
Amortization of leasing costs and intangibles
|
|
6,033
|
|
|
5,927
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
11,558
|
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
10,655
|
|
|
$
|
14,316
|
|
|
$
|
22,457
|
|
|
$
|
27,963
|
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
FFO, net of noncontrolling interest distributions
|
|
$
|
10,635
|
|
|
$
|
14,314
|
|
|
$
|
22,426
|
|
|
$
|
27,958
|
|
Reconciliation of FFO to AFFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO, net of noncontrolling interest distributions
|
|
$
|
10,635
|
|
|
$
|
14,314
|
|
|
$
|
22,426
|
|
|
$
|
27,958
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues in excess of cash received, net
|
|
(1,490
|
)
|
|
(2,930
|
)
|
|
(3,132
|
)
|
|
(5,149
|
)
|
Amortization of below market rent, net
|
|
(1,170
|
)
|
|
(1,173
|
)
|
|
(2,328
|
)
|
|
(2,206
|
)
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
|
|
—
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
41
|
|
Performance distribution adjustment
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,086
|
|
|
—
|
|
AFFO
|
|
$
|
10,031
|
|
|
$
|
10,229
|
|
|
$
|
20,129
|
|
|
$
|
20,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRIFFIN CAPITAL ESSENTIAL ASSET REIT II, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss)
|
|
$
|
(478
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,365
|
|
|
$
|
326
|
|
|
$
|
6,489
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
11,133
|
|
|
10,951
|
|
|
22,131
|
|
|
21,474
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
4,522
|
|
|
3,497
|
|
|
8,447
|
|
|
6,701
|
|
Unused commitment fee
|
|
222
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
160
|
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on swap
|
|
—
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
41
|
|
Amortization - Deferred financing costs
|
|
296
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
546
|
|
Amortization - In-place lease
|
|
(1,170
|
)
|
|
(1,173
|
)
|
|
(2,328
|
)
|
|
(2,206
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
112
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
176
|
|
Asset management fees
|
|
2,323
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
4,624
|
|
|
5,541
|
|
Performance distribution
|
|
2,055
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
—
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
458
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
914
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
(2,279
|
)
|
|
(4,556
|
)
|
|
(5,214
|
)
|
|
(8,729
|
)
|
|
|
17,194
|
|
|
15,823
|
|
|
34,193
|
|
|
31,107
|
|
Less: Capital reserves
|
|
(334
|
)
|
|
(334
|
)
|
|
(668
|
)
|
|
(655
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (per credit facility)
|
|
$
|
16,860
|
|
|
$
|
15,489
|
|
|
$
|
33,525
|
|
|
$
|
30,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense (excluding unused commitment fee)
|
|
$
|
4,522
|
|
|
$
|
3,497
|
|
|
$
|
8,447
|
|
|
$
|
6,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Coverage Ratio(2)
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
4.43
|
|
|
3.97
|
|
|
4.54
|
|
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio(3)
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
4.43
|
|
|
3.97
|
|
|
4.54
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in our amended and restated credit
agreement, is calculated as net income before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), plus acquisition fees and
expenses, asset and property management fees, straight-line rents
and in-place lease amortization for the period, further adjusted for
acquisitions that have closed during the quarter and certain
reserves for capital expenditures.
|
|
|
Interest coverage is the ratio of interest expense as if the
corresponding debt was in place at the beginning of the period to
adjusted EBITDA.
|
|
|
Fixed charge coverage is the ratio of principal amortization for
the period plus interest expense as if the corresponding debt were
in place at the beginning of the period plus preferred unit
distributions as if in place at the beginning of the period over
adjusted EBITDA.
