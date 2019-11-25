Griffin Capital Essential Asset® REIT Sells Office Building in El Segundo, CA for $63.5 Million

Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, Inc. (the “REIT”) announced the sale of a 151,289 square foot, Class “A”, three-story office building located at 2160 Grand Avenue, El Segundo, California (“Property”) for $63.5 million or $420 per square foot. Purchased by the REIT in February 2014 for $52.7 million, the Property was originally 100 percent leased to a single-tenant with a lease expiration of June 30, 2021. As part of the transaction, the REIT delivered the property unencumbered by this lease.

In response to abundant investor demand for value-add office property investment opportunities, the REIT made a strategic decision to position the property for sale. Recognizing that value-add buyers prefer vacant buildings, the REIT’s team bought out and terminated the sole tenant’s lease and did so on an accretive basis. The termination permitted the sale of the asset substantially vacant. As expected, the scarcity of Westside Class “A” office buildings having large, contiguous, office blocks drove significant institutional investor interest in the Property, and this competition among interested buyers resulted in the attractive sale price. Adeptly executing on the combination of an attractive buyout and a simultaneous sale, ultimately drove a strong return for the REIT.

Michael Escalante, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT stated, “Since the REIT’s acquisition, the El Segundo office submarket has benefited from outsized tenant demand in the city’s Lower Westside markets, drawing to El Segundo a larger and more diverse tenant base than had historically been interested in the location, resulting in material growth in both office rental rates and institutional capital investment. We believed the Property would ultimately be the beneficiary of this growth, and that original acquisition thesis was proven correct by the economics of this sale transaction.”

The REIT was represented by the Shannon Team of Newmark Knight Frank. The building was purchased by SteelWave.

About Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT

Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, Inc. is a self-managed, publicly registered, non-traded REIT with a portfolio consisting primarily of single tenant business essential properties throughout the United States, diversified by corporate credit, physical geography, product type, and lease duration. Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, Inc.’s portfolio, as of September 30, 2019, consists of 101 office and industrial properties totaling 27.1 million rentable square feet, located in 25 states, representing total REIT enterprise value of approximately $4.7 billion.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to changes in general economic and real estate conditions; uncertainties relating to the implementation of our real estate investment strategy; uncertainties relating to financing availability and capital proceeds; uncertainties relating to the closing of property acquisitions; uncertainties related to the timing and availability of distributions; and other risk factors as outlined in the REIT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.

