Griffith Moon Press Publishes The Collected Poems of Paul F. Cummins

The Collected Poems of Paul F. Cummins, an assortment of the visionary educator’s own finest and most imaginative poems, has been published by Griffith Moon, demonstrating that Cummins is not only a supporter and educator of verse, but also a genuine, inspiring poet himself.

Late last year, Cummins made a powerful case for the relevance of poetry (and how to teach it) with Voice & Verse: Joys and How-To’s of Teaching, Reading and Writing Poetry. In that book, Cummins lovingly shared practical and accessible advice and perspective on how best to share the art of reading and creating poetry with students, including explorations of the tremendous benefits poetry brings and how teachers, parents and poets of all ages can impart the joys of the art with the next generation.

Cummins received his bachelor of arts from Stanford, his MAT from Harvard, and his doctorate from the USC. In 1971, he co-founded Crossroads School in Santa Monica and built it into one of Los Angeles’s most successful educational institutions and a national model for innovative, independent schools. In 1995, Cummins stepped down as Headmaster of Crossroads and formed New Visions Foundation (now Coalition for Engaged Education) to offer opportunities for Engaged Education to all youth. The first venture was New Roads School, a diverse, K-12 independent school in Santa Monica that has a deep commitment to social justice. Since 2016, Cummins has helped co-create two new progressive schools: Pine Ridge Girls School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota; and Tree Academy in Los Angeles. Both schools serve grades 6-12 and are diverse, providing substantial financial aid.

Cummins has published several books on education, and his book of essays, Why Poetry? Reflections on Poetry, Writing and Culture, was published in 2009, in addition to two volumes of his own poetry and two children's books.

The Collected Poems of Paul F. Cummins and Voice & Verse: Joys and How-To’s of Teaching, Reading and Writing Poetry are both now available via Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble or Griffith Moon Press.

