GrillGirl.com : Launches “Grill School,” a Virtual Grilling Series to Empower Everyone to Learn to Grill

GrillGirl.com today announced the launch of its “Grill School” series on Facebook. “Grill School” is a set of informational grilling videos in which “Grill Girl” Robyn Lindars, Editor in Chief of GrillGirl.com, hosts tutorial to teach viewers the basics of grilling, such as lighting a charcoal grill and creating direct and indirect zones on a grill, as well as must-have grilling recipes, including “How to cook the perfect steak using the reverse sear method” and even peach cobbler cooked in cast iron on the grill.

“The ‘Grill School’ series is a continuation of my much-loved ‘Women’s Grilling Clinics’ which empower women to learn the fun of grilling and outdoor cooking,” says Robyn Lindars, Editor in Chief of GrillGirl.com. “I wanted to create videos and share them online so that everyone can learn to grill, regardless of location. This series will teach anyone how to dominate backyard grilling, so everyone can enjoy outdoor cooking since we’re all spending more time at home these days.”

Grill School Series Includes:

· Short, informational videos to help people learn grilling basics such as how to start a grill, different types of fuel and charcoal, recommended grilling tools, and grilling safety

· Must have grilling recipe tutorials for BBQ Chicken, Citrus Grilled Fish, Grilled Romaine, even Cobbler on the Grill

“Grill School” will be available starting Friday, July 3, 2020, free of charge on Facebook. This series is already available on YouTube and Instagram. For more information on “Grill School,” visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/GrillGirlRobyn/323982531937741/.

About GrillGirl.com: GrillGirl.com is a high traffic grilling and outdoor lifestyle website with over 100,000 monthly page views with a focus on outdoor cooking, recipes and lifestyle content. Robyn has appeared on The Today Show, Food Network’s “The First Chopped Grillmasters,” The Cooking Channel’s “Foodography” and The Travel Channel’s “American Grilled.” She competes at the annual Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Competition, is a Certified Steak Cook Off Association Judge, and is a brand ambassador for Kingsford Charcoal and the Hearth Patio BBQ Association. In 2019, Robyn launched her first cookbook, “Healthy Electric Smoker: 100 Recipes with All Natural Ingredients and Fewer Carbs” published by DK books/Random House.

