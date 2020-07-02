Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrillGirl.com : Launches “Grill School,” a Virtual Grilling Series to Empower Everyone to Learn to Grill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

GrillGirl.com today announced the launch of its “Grill School” series on Facebook. “Grill School” is a set of informational grilling videos in which “Grill Girl” Robyn Lindars, Editor in Chief of GrillGirl.com, hosts tutorial to teach viewers the basics of grilling, such as lighting a charcoal grill and creating direct and indirect zones on a grill, as well as must-have grilling recipes, including “How to cook the perfect steak using the reverse sear method” and even peach cobbler cooked in cast iron on the grill.

“The ‘Grill School’ series is a continuation of my much-loved ‘Women’s Grilling Clinics’ which empower women to learn the fun of grilling and outdoor cooking,” says Robyn Lindars, Editor in Chief of GrillGirl.com. “I wanted to create videos and share them online so that everyone can learn to grill, regardless of location. This series will teach anyone how to dominate backyard grilling, so everyone can enjoy outdoor cooking since we’re all spending more time at home these days.”

Grill School Series Includes:

· Short, informational videos to help people learn grilling basics such as how to start a grill, different types of fuel and charcoal, recommended grilling tools, and grilling safety

· Must have grilling recipe tutorials for BBQ Chicken, Citrus Grilled Fish, Grilled Romaine, even Cobbler on the Grill

“Grill School” will be available starting Friday, July 3, 2020, free of charge on Facebook. This series is already available on YouTube and Instagram. For more information on “Grill School,” visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/GrillGirlRobyn/323982531937741/.

About GrillGirl.com: GrillGirl.com is a high traffic grilling and outdoor lifestyle website with over 100,000 monthly page views with a focus on outdoor cooking, recipes and lifestyle content. Robyn has appeared on The Today Show, Food Network’s “The First Chopped Grillmasters,” The Cooking Channel’s “Foodography” and The Travel Channel’s “American Grilled.” She competes at the annual Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Competition, is a Certified Steak Cook Off Association Judge, and is a brand ambassador for Kingsford Charcoal and the Hearth Patio BBQ Association. In 2019, Robyn launched her first cookbook, “Healthy Electric Smoker: 100 Recipes with All Natural Ingredients and Fewer Carbs” published by DK books/Random House.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pWEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pEBAY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:58pPIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pBELDEN INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pVONAGE HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pPLAYAGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pCONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group