Griset Medicare Solutions Launches Medicare Solutions for Retiring Employees (MSRE) Program to Help Employers Advise Retirees on Healthcare Coverage Options

08/20/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Medicare-eligible employees working longer now, employers find themselves fielding post-retirement healthcare coverage questions, such as:

  • Do I get Medicare automatically?
  • If I have to apply for Medicare, when is the right time?
  • Does Medicare replace my coverage at work or coordinate with it?
  • What are the late enrollment penalties?
  • How does Medicare eligibility impact HSA contributions?

HR Challenges with Medicare and Employer Coverage

Employers are in a tough spot. HR personnel are typically limited in time and resources to address concerns of Medicare-eligible employees. Additionally, Medicare is complicated and without a singular one-size-fits-all answer.  “Advising retirees on the pros and cons of each plan option according to their specific situation is daunting, time consuming, risky, and often something that employers are ill-equipped to do,” observes Daniel Griset, founder of Griset Medicare Solutions. However, without accurate and timely information, retirees can be left vulnerable to gaps in their own healthcare coverage and their families.

Healthcare Options for Medicare-Eligible Employees

Retirees at these crossroads are typically evaluating three different options – group healthcare coverage, COBRA, and Medicare. Timely evaluation of costs and benefits across all these options eliminates confusion, delayed enrollments, coverage gaps, and costly long-term penalties.

To address this quagmire between Medicare-eligible employees and the employer, Griset Medicare Solutions has launched the Medicare Solutions for Retiring Employees (MSRE) program. MSRE works as an extension of the HR team to provide employers with a focused, on-call resource for retiring employees who need personalized assistance in successfully navigating the complicated Medicare landscape. This is an employee benefit program that is free of cost to both the employer and the retiree throughout Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

To learn more about the MSRE program and gain access to “An Employers' HR Guide: Timely Advising for Medicare-Eligible Employees”, visit https://grisetmedicare.com/employer-resource-for-medicare-eligible-employees/.

About Griset Medicare Solutions

Griset Medicare Solutions is an independent insurance brokerage providing Medicare beneficiaries with coverage alternatives that best match personal priorities and needs. These customized services are designed as a no-cost benefit for Medicare-eligible employees throughout Southern California.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ad15cbe-ebb3-475d-8e4f-4ebf6dcf6a34

Griset Medicare Solutions
Santa Ana, CA
714-834-1322
dan@grisetmedicare.com

Primary Logo

Medicare-eligible Employee Consultation

Timely advising for Medicare-eligible employees improves a retiree's choices when leaving employer insurance.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
