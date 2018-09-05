Gristedes Joins Allegiance Retail Services, LLC

Gristedes Food’s, Inc and Allegiance Retail Services, LLC announced
today that the Gristedes supermarket chain with 23 stores in the New
York metro market has joined the ARS cooperative. Gristedes owned by Red
Apple Group, a New York City-based firm, is the 30th member
of the cooperative and increases the number of stores serviced by
Allegiance to 120.
“Strategically aligning the Gristedes business with Allegiance in the
New York market positions us to improve our offerings and further
increases our ability to be the Neighborhood Grocer for all New
Yorkers,” said John Catsimatidis, Red Apple Group’s Chairman and CEO.
By joining Allegiance Retail Services, Gristedes will look to enhance
its product line and better meet the needs of today’s consumers by
offering the Green Way® Natural and Organic line of products, and an
enhanced selection of local favorite items to meet each of their
specific neighborhoods’ needs.
John T. Derderian, President & Chief Operating Officer, Allegiance
Retail Services stated, “Helping businesses serve local customers has
been at the heart of our operation since our inception. The addition of
Gristedes to the Allegiance Retail Services family of cooperative
grocers further supports our intelligent growth strategy.”
About Allegiance
Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g.,
Foodtown, Freshtown, Frescho, D’Agostino, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn
Harvest, Market Fresh and Big Deal Food Market) for retail success by
providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and
merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label items.
About Gristedes and Red Apple Group
Gristedes has been providing New Yorkers quality foods and services
since 1888. Gristedes is owned and operated by Red Apple Group. Red
Apple Group is a privately held conglomerate that owns and operates
assets in the energy, real estate, finance, insurance, and supermarket
industries. Red Apple Group was founded by John Catsimatidis who serves
as its chairman and CEO.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005805/en/