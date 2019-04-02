Log in
Gristina Joins Great American's Fidelity / Crime Division as Fine Art Specialist

04/02/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

Great American Insurance Group’s Fidelity / Crime Division is pleased to announce the hiring of Andrew Gristina as Divisional Director to oversee the management and underwriting of the Fidelity / Crime Division’s Fine Art Insurance Program. Mr. Gristina is a seasoned veteran, with 20 years of industry experience. His hiring demonstrates the Division’s commitment to its fine art insurance offering, including industry-leading products for art collections and inventories through its network of independent agents and wholesalers.

Mr. Andrew Gristina is a member of the Inland Marine Underwriters Association Arts and Records Committee, an adjunct professor at Christie’s Education, and a member of the Appraisers Association of America industry advisory committee. He is a graduate of George Mason University.

Jason Kyd, Specie Unit Divisional Vice President, stated “We are pleased that Andrew will lead this next chapter in the development of our fine art insurance offering in North America. His experience and commitment to this industry segment will provide exceptional support for all of our underwriters.”

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisors and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 17, 2018). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.


© Business Wire 2019
