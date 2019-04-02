Gristina Joins Great American's Fidelity / Crime Division as Fine Art Specialist

Great American Insurance Group’s Fidelity / Crime Division is pleased to
announce the hiring of Andrew Gristina as Divisional Director to oversee
the management and underwriting of the Fidelity / Crime Division’s Fine
Art Insurance Program. Mr. Gristina is a seasoned veteran, with 20 years
of industry experience. His hiring demonstrates the Division’s
commitment to its fine art insurance offering, including
industry-leading products for art collections and inventories through
its network of independent agents and wholesalers.
Mr. Andrew Gristina is a member of the Inland Marine Underwriters
Association Arts and Records Committee, an adjunct professor at
Christie’s Education, and a member of the Appraisers Association of
America industry advisory committee. He is a graduate of George Mason
University.
Jason Kyd, Specie Unit Divisional Vice President, stated “We are pleased
that Andrew will lead this next chapter in the development of our fine
art insurance offering in North America. His experience and commitment
to this industry segment will provide exceptional support for all of our
underwriters.”
