Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,187,500 shares of its common stock at $22.00 per share. Shares of Grocery Outlet’s common stock are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 20, 2019 under the symbol “GO,” and the offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Grocery Outlet has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,578,125 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Grocery Outlet intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the term loan outstanding under its second lien credit agreement and any remainder to repay a portion of the term loan outstanding under its first lien credit agreement.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Cowen, who are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Penserra Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting: BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, or by emailing at prospectus.CPDG@db.com or by calling at (800) 503-4611; or Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 300 stores in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Grocery Outlet stores carry an ever-changing assortment of “WOW!” deals, complemented by everyday staple products.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214 
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pAPA : estimated final distribution information
PU
07:24pNYRSTAR : Recapitalisation steps commence: Launch of practice statement letter for Scheme of NN2 Newco Limited and entry into agreements regarding the sale of the operating group
PU
07:24pUPDATED : Delta teams work to address technical issue, delays expected (Article)
PU
07:24pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
07:24pWizz Air CEO looks to connect the dots with new long-range A321s
RE
07:24pKLM in preliminary deal for 15 Embraer E195-E2 planes
RE
07:24pAirbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
RE
07:23pEXXON MOBIL : US assets come under 'repeated fire' in Iraq amid Iran tensions
AQ
07:22pHAGENS BERMAN : Puget Sound's Fairfax Behavioral Health Hit with New Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Recorded Strip-Search of Teen Patients
BU
07:19pORION METALS : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About