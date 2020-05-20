Log in
Grokker Announces Enhanced Group Classes

05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of its commitment to community, Grokker, the on-demand video wellbeing solution, today announced a significant upgrade to its Group Classes feature. Users can now select any video from Grokker’s proprietary library of more than 4,000 expert-led classes, set a time and invite others to join them. The newly updated functionality enables real-time connection around physical and emotional wellbeing during social distancing.

“We introduced Group Classes at the end of April as a way for people to feel connected and interact virtually around wellbeing. The enhancements introduced today give users the power to customize and curate a shared experience for themselves with friends, family and colleagues,” said Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker. “It’s a way for people to get together with one another while establishing and promoting healthy habits during this time.”

With enhanced features, users can schedule group classes by selecting any of Grokker’s fitness, yoga, cooking and mindfulness videos. After setting their preferred date and time, they simply invite their friends, family or coworkers to join. Invitees receive an email with the class details as well as a reminder with a link before the class starts. As participants enter the scheduled event, they can chat in real-time before, during and after the video starts playing.

Borenstein added, “What community means and looks like continues to evolve. Having the ability to bring people together around content that engages the whole group helps strengthen the bonds we have with others – whether that means close friends or cherished coworkers. The restrictions around social distancing may change, but we’ll always need that sense of connection.” 

For those interested in the enhanced Group Classes feature, access to Grokker remains free to individuals, organizations, non-profits and businesses through May 31, 2020.

Businesses, organizations and non-profits can register to Grokker free by visiting https://www.grokker.com/covid-19.

Individuals can sign up for a complimentary Grokker account at https://grokker.com/individuals.

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals, and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health, and calm financial stress.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, eBay and Aetna, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more resilient workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
(732) 706-0123 ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
