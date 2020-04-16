Log in
Grokker Expands Free Access Through May 31, Launches Timely New COVID-19 Programs Available to All

04/16/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions find themselves facing a new reality due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grokker today announced that it’s extending free access to its on-demand video wellbeing solution. Grokker’s individual and employer wellbeing solutions, including access to over 130 experts and more than 4,000 on-demand video programs in fitness, sleep, nutrition, financial wellness and stress reduction, are available at no charge through May 31, 2020.

In addition, Grokker recently released two targeted new programs, “Nutrition for Sheltering in Place” and “3 Steps to Financial Resilience,” featuring expert guidance on navigating uncertainty, reducing stress and finding balance. The first, hosted by registered dietitian Dr. Chris Mohr, provides advice for shopping, cooking and nutritious eating, despite disrupted routines and infrequent shopping trips. In the second, certified financial planner Manisha Thakor covers foundational aspects of financial literacy and offers actionable steps for reducing debt and managing fragility.

Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein commented, “Last month, Grokker moved quickly to provide individuals, non-profits and businesses with our on-demand wellbeing videos and programs for free. We hope that extending complimentary access to Grokker and releasing these new programs will help those struggling with everyday basics like eating well and managing finances during these unprecedented times. COVID-19 has changed life as we know it for millions, and while it’s unclear what tomorrow holds, we aim to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety that so many are feeling.”  

To view “Nutrition for Sheltering in Place,” visit https://grokker.com/cooking/nutrition-101/program/nutrition-for-sheltering-in-place/5e8e43e7fa8090796a99f7bc.

To view “3 Steps to Financial Resilience,” visit https://grokker.com/mind/financial-wellness/program/3-steps-to-financial-resilience/5e6977fd2db4e659ac11b7a7.

For a complimentary individual Grokker account, sign up at https://grokker.com/individuals.

Businesses and non-profits can register to get Grokker free at https://www.grokker.com/covid-19.

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals, and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health, and calm financial stress.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, eBay and Aetna, Grokker’s modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more resilient workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
(732) 706-0123 ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com 

Primary Logo


