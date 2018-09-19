Log in
Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery Unveils New Custom Website

09/19/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

Denver, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 40 years, Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery has been committed to artistry and integrity. Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. John Grossman and Dr. Philippe Capraro have provided outstanding cosmetic and reconstructive results to patients throughout Colorado. With the redesign of the practice website, the team announced several major changes that signify the ongoing evolution of the practice.

tablet, desktop, and smartphone displays of mobile-first custom website for Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery


L to R: Dr. Matthew Baker, Dr. John Grossman, Dr. Teresa Cunningham, and Dr. Philippe Capraro - plastic surgeons at Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery


The first update is to the practice name, now Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery to include Dr. Capraro, who has been an associate of the practice for almost 20 years. The second is the addition of plastic surgeon Dr. Teresa Cunningham, who joins Dr. Grossman, Dr. Capraro, and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Baker in providing artistic and individualized plastic surgery procedures.

“Continuing the traditions of excellence started in 1975, Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery keeps up with the most advanced techniques in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery and grows with the addition of our new associate Dr. Teresa C. Cunningham,” Dr. Grossman said.

Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery also spotlights a new office on the updated website. Based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the new location provides patients with an extensive selection of surgical procedures and non-surgical services.

The new website features a contemporary aesthetic that reflects the decor of the offices at Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery. An integral component of the design is a series of custom photographs and videos of the surgeons at the practice.

“Our online presence needs to evolve as we evolve,” Dr. Capraro said. “With the practice’s expansion of a new physician [Dr. Cunningham] and new location [Greenwood Village], it’s important that the website continues to reflect our standard of excellence that patients come to expect from our practice.”

Additional image assets on the new website include a massive gallery of before-and-after pictures. Photographs are organized by procedure as well as surgeon, enabling prospective patients to see the actual results physicians at the practice have achieved for surgeries of the face, body, and male- and female-specific procedures of the breasts.

About Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery

Based in Denver, Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery welcomes patients throughout Colorado, as well as visitors from all over the globe. As one of the nation’s top-ranked plastic surgery practices, these physicians perform rhinoplasties, facelifts, breast augmentation, liposuction, abdominoplasty, labiaplasty, and many other face, breast, and body procedures for women and men.

Lisa Carey
Grossman | Capraro Plastic Surgery
(303) 320-5566
lcarey@beautifulme.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
