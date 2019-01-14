Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grotech Ventures : Promotes Julia Taxin to Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:38pm EST

Grotech Ventures, a leading early investor in high-potential technology companies and one of the longest-established firms in the venture industry, today announced that Julia Taxin has been promoted to Partner.

Ms. Taxin joined the firm in 2012. Julia has brought more than ten years of experience in venture capital, finance, and consulting to Grotech Ventures. While at Grotech, she has worked with a number of portfolio companies, including Ceros, Cloud Elements, Contactually and Optoro among others. Julia recently led Grotech’s investments in Backbone PLM and The Mom Project, and also serves on the Board at Airside Mobile and ChurnZero.

Prior to joining Grotech, she spent time at Sandbox Industries focused on evaluating new investment opportunities and portfolio company growth strategies. She began her career as an IT consultant at PwC in Chicago. Julia holds a BS in Finance from the University of Florida and a MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurship.

“Over the last six years, Julia has proved herself as an integral part of the Grotech team, making valuable contributions to our portfolio companies and successfully sourcing and closing two new promising investments,” said Frank Adams, Grotech’s Founder and Managing General Partner. “This is well-deserved recognition of all of her achievements on behalf of the Grotech funds.”

About Grotech Ventures

Founded in 1984, Grotech Ventures is a leading early investor in high-potential technology companies. With more than $1.4B under management, Grotech seeks innovative, early-stage IT companies and continues to invest and add value throughout the growth of its portfolio companies. The firm has a strong combination of industry relationships and deep domain and operational expertise to accelerate growth. Grotech supports early-stage companies through investments starting at $500,000. To learn more about Grotech, please visit www.grotech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pTECNISA : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the ASM
PU
03:59pGrain Futures Down on Slack Chinese Data
DJ
03:59pTELEFONICA BRASIL : 01/14/2019 Notice to Shareholders - Date of the 2019 Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
03:59pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Enters Into a LOI to Acquire Additional Oil Producing Properties in Oklahoma and Integrates an Experienced Operating Team
AQ
03:57pPREMIUM INCOME : Announces Overnight Offering
AQ
03:57pMID-ATLANTIC DENTAL PARTNERS : Completes Its Acquisition of Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.
BU
03:56pRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $37 million contract supporting Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile
PR
03:56pLAREDO OIL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pHYUNDAI MOTOR : ‘walking car' concept highlight of CES 2019
AQ
03:54pForeign institutions’ sustained buying interests lift QSE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD : GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Response to Media Article

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.