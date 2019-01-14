Grotech Ventures : Promotes Julia Taxin to Partner

Grotech Ventures, a leading early investor in high-potential technology companies and one of the longest-established firms in the venture industry, today announced that Julia Taxin has been promoted to Partner.

Ms. Taxin joined the firm in 2012. Julia has brought more than ten years of experience in venture capital, finance, and consulting to Grotech Ventures. While at Grotech, she has worked with a number of portfolio companies, including Ceros, Cloud Elements, Contactually and Optoro among others. Julia recently led Grotech’s investments in Backbone PLM and The Mom Project, and also serves on the Board at Airside Mobile and ChurnZero.

Prior to joining Grotech, she spent time at Sandbox Industries focused on evaluating new investment opportunities and portfolio company growth strategies. She began her career as an IT consultant at PwC in Chicago. Julia holds a BS in Finance from the University of Florida and a MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurship.

“Over the last six years, Julia has proved herself as an integral part of the Grotech team, making valuable contributions to our portfolio companies and successfully sourcing and closing two new promising investments,” said Frank Adams, Grotech’s Founder and Managing General Partner. “This is well-deserved recognition of all of her achievements on behalf of the Grotech funds.”

About Grotech Ventures

Founded in 1984, Grotech Ventures is a leading early investor in high-potential technology companies. With more than $1.4B under management, Grotech seeks innovative, early-stage IT companies and continues to invest and add value throughout the growth of its portfolio companies. The firm has a strong combination of industry relationships and deep domain and operational expertise to accelerate growth. Grotech supports early-stage companies through investments starting at $500,000. To learn more about Grotech, please visit www.grotech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005772/en/