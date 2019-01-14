Grotech Ventures : Promotes Julia Taxin to Partner

Grotech
Ventures, a leading early investor in high-potential technology
companies and one of the longest-established firms in the venture
industry, today announced that Julia Taxin has been promoted to Partner.
Ms. Taxin joined the firm in 2012. Julia has brought more than ten years
of experience in venture capital, finance, and consulting to Grotech
Ventures. While at Grotech, she has worked with a number of portfolio
companies, including Ceros, Cloud Elements, Contactually and Optoro
among others. Julia recently led Grotech’s investments in Backbone PLM
and The Mom Project, and also serves on the Board at Airside Mobile and
ChurnZero.
Prior to joining Grotech, she spent time at Sandbox Industries focused
on evaluating new investment opportunities and portfolio company growth
strategies. She began her career as an IT consultant at PwC in Chicago.
Julia holds a BS in Finance from the University of Florida and a MBA
from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business with
concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurship.
“Over the last six years, Julia has proved herself as an integral part
of the Grotech team, making valuable contributions to our portfolio
companies and successfully sourcing and closing two new promising
investments,” said Frank Adams, Grotech’s Founder and Managing General
Partner. “This is well-deserved recognition of all of her achievements
on behalf of the Grotech funds.”
About Grotech Ventures
Founded in 1984, Grotech Ventures is a leading early investor in
high-potential technology companies. With more than $1.4B under
management, Grotech seeks innovative, early-stage IT companies and
continues to invest and add value throughout the growth of its portfolio
companies. The firm has a strong combination of industry relationships
and deep domain and operational expertise to accelerate growth. Grotech
supports early-stage companies through investments starting at $500,000.
To learn more about Grotech, please visit www.grotech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005772/en/