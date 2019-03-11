Ground Breaking New Methodology Published in Nature Medicine Uncovers the Missing Numbers to the Only Clock That Really Matters in the Body – Your Immune Age

New data, published
in Nature Medicine, from scientists at the Technion, Stanford and
CytoReason describes for the first time ever a way to reliably quantify
a person’s “immune age”. This game changing capability provides a much
more reliable predictor for the status of your immune system than any
other method and could lead to fundamental changes in drug & vaccine
development and medical practice.
The immune system is the critical function in the body for managing
health. It is a complex system with hundreds of different cell-types.
Until now, no metric had existed to quantify an individual’s immune
status. This ground-breaking new data, while requiring further
development, describes a metric (called IMM-AGE) by which we can
accurately understand a person’s immune status, providing increased
information for accurate prediction and management of risks for disease
and death.
This new capability will have major drug development implications: Given
the importance of immune status in vaccine response, this new data could
play a significant role in both the design of future vaccine trials and
in re-evaluating past vaccine trials. Moreover, this new metric for
immune aging could see chronological age augmented by “immune age” as a
way of improving drug development programs - providing for enhanced
clinical trial entry/exclusion criteria that can elicit a more
homogenous response and greater likelihood of success.
“This paper represents a very important step towards developing useful
measures of immunological health, helping to identify disease-related
risk”, said Prof. Mark M. Davis, Head of the Stanford Institute for
Immunity, Transplantation and Infection. “It’s been sixty years since
the last immunological benchmarks (Complete Blood Counts) were
introduced into general medical practice. This much more sophisticated
method reflects the tremendous explosion of knowledge generated in the
field.”
The researchers developed their unique data by following a group of
healthy volunteers (135) for nine years, taking annual blood samples
which were profiled against a range of ‘omics’ technologies (cell subset
phenotyping, functional responses of cells to cytokine stimulations and
whole blood gene expression). This captured population- and
individual-level changes to the immune system over time, which when
analyzed using a range of novel, immune aligned, machine learning
analytical technologies, enabled identification of patterns of
cell-subset changes, common to those in the study, despite the large
amount of variation in their immune system states. The data and metrics
generated was then validated against a cohort of more than 2,000
patients from the Framingham Heart Study
“Starting in 2007, this study is really the birthplace of CytoReason –
the beginning of the collection of the unique immune-focused data sets
and the development of specific technologies to interrogate and
transform these highly complex, multi-dimensional data into increased
big-picture knowledge and clinically meaningful insights”, said Prof.
Shen-Orr, Head of Systems Immunology & Precision Medicine lab at the
Technion and Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at CytoReason. “The immune
age is a biological clock that will help to identify in individuals, the
decline and progress in immunity that occurs in old age – with the aim
of determining preventive measures and developing new treatment
modalities to minimize chronic disease and death.”
The research team consisted of Prof. Shai Shen-Orr and Dr. Elina
Starosvetsky (CytoReason and Technion), MD/PhD student Ayelet Alpert,
Dr. Yishai Pickman (lead equal co-authors) and other members of the
Systems Immunology & Precision Medicine Lab at Technion, Prof. Mark M.
Davis and colleagues from Stanford, and Dr. Renaud Gaujoux, Lead Data
Scientist at CytoReason.
###
About CytoReason
Based on more than 10 years of research, CytoReason’s technology uses a
proprietary data and machine learning model to reconstruct cellular
information from bulk tissue, to train an immune-specific NLP engine,
and to integrate multi-omics data. The company’s platform organizes and
standardizes collaborators’ data (gene, protein, cell, and microbiome)
and integrates it into CytoReason’s proprietary disease model to
generate mechanistic understanding of the immune system, leading to
novel insights.
CytoReason’s technology has yielded 2 pending patents, 10 commercial and
scientific collaborations and 16 peer reviewed publications. Fully
applicable to cancer immunotherapy, autoimmune, neurodegenerative and
infectious disease research, CytoReason is at the cutting edge of
society’s boldest attempts to improve health outcomes through better
understanding of the immune system.
See more: www.cytoreason.com / CytoReason
on Twitter / CytoReason
on LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005413/en/