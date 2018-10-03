Ground Breaking for Construction of the Maine Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

LEWISTON, Maine, Oct 03, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, October 7, 2018, The Herschel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation will be breaking ground for construction of the Maine Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. This memorial is one of 87 across 34 states that will honor all our Gold Star Families.



In appreciation of their ultimate sacrifice to our great state and country, we gather on this day in a display of unity to honor them and to thank their families and friends while showing that we promise to NEVER FORGET. This promises to be a historic event with many dignitaries and very special guests attending



The day's events will begin at American Legion Post 31 with a breakfast with Woody starting at 7:30 a.m. The Groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lewiston. Speakers will include Commander Jerry Dewitt, LTC Adria Horn, General Doug Farnham, Gold Star Mother Joyce Richmond, Gold Star Father Dean Barron as well as other State and City officials.



Mr. Williams celebrated his 95th birthday just the other day, but he will be here and lead many of Maine's Gold Star Family Members in a prayer. Mr. Williams will be escorted from the NH Gold Star Families Dedication to Maine by the Patriot Guard Riders and members of the Patriot Riders of America.



If you are a family member of a fallen military hero, or simply a patriot, we welcome you to come enjoy the day's festivities.



Information on the monument: http://hwwmohf.org/



Please visit http://www.mainefallenheroes.org/gold-star-families-memorial/ for more information or to donate.



The Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.



VIDEO (YouTube):

https://youtu.be/uyI5c_2meTo





News Source: Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation

Related link: http://www.mainefallenheroes.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ground-breaking-for-construction-of-the-maine-gold-star-families-memorial-monument/