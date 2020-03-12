Group Established To Share Cyber Threat Information With Campaigns

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. CyberDome, a 501(c)(4) organization, now shares cyber threat information with political campaigns.

"U.S. CyberDome is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that protects political campaigns from cyber and dis-information threats," said former Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson, who serves as Chairman of U.S. CyberDome's Board of Advisors. "U.S. CyberDome furthers that effort today by announcing the formation of the first-ever information sharing and analysis organization for political campaigns."

Information sharing and analysis organizations, or ISAOs, were chartered through a U.S. Presidential Executive Order for Promoting Private Sector Cybersecurity Information Sharing. The Political Campaign ISAO was founded to help organizations that are often in need of outside cybersecurity support – political campaigns. Campaigns at all levels of United States federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government are invited to participate.

"The PC-ISAO is a neutral and non-partisan venue where technologists can share critical cybersecurity alerts and best practices," said former Homeland Secretary Michael Chertoff, who serves on the US CyberDome Board of Advisors. "The PC-ISAO helps members collaborate on critical cybersecurity challenges."

U.S. CyberDome is comprised of cybersecurity experts who have trained and practiced at the world's largest accredited computer forensics and incident response institute in the world, the Defense Cyber Crime Center, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and National Institute of Standards and Technology.

U.S. CyberDome's bipartisan Board of Advisors is led by Chairman Jeh Johnson, who served as Homeland Secretary under the Obama Administration, and advisors Michael Morell, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency; Lieutenant General James Clapper (ret.), former Director of National Intelligence; Michael Chertoff, who served as Homeland Secretary under President George W. Bush; Sherri W. Ramsay, former National Security Agency executive; Chuck Hagel, who served as the Secretary of Defense; John M. McHugh, former Secretary of Army; Dr. Reggie Brothers, former Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security; and Brigadier General Francis X. Taylor (ret.), who served as Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Commonly occurring conditions within political campaigns create barriers for sharing cyber threat intelligence and collaborating on cybersecurity," said Joseph Drissel, Founder of U.S. CyberDome. "Our non-profit connects campaign technologists to increase the safety of political campaigns."

