Group That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals

0
07/04/2019 | 09:59pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat and Yantoultra Ngui

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc., people with knowledge of the sale process said.

TPG is working with Malaysian conglomerate Hong Leong Group. The two rival bidders are Sime Darby Bhd., another local conglomerate, and U.S.-based investment firm General Atlantic, the people said.

Columbia Pacific, a Seattle-based investment firm, owns 29 hospitals and health-care facilities in Southeast Asia and India. It kicked off a formal sale process for its Columbia Asia business earlier this year, seeking to raise as much as $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported previously.

Talks are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will materialize, the people said.

Columbia Asia started its operations in Asia in 1996. It now has 12 midsize hospitals in Malaysia, 11 in India, three in Vietnam and three in Indonesia, according to its website.

Private hospitals and other health care facilities have been growing in Asia, driven in part by a rising middle class that is willing to pay for better-equipped medical centers.

Overall health care spending in Asia and Australasia is likely to soar 37% between 2017 and 2022, to more than $2.4 trillion, according to a Deloitte forecast. That is faster growth than the global market, which Deloitte expects will expand to $10.1 trillion from $7.7 trillion.

Asia's health-care sector has seen a string of deals recently. Last year, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. bought a majority stake in Indian hospital-chain operator Fortis Healthcare Ltd. at a price that valued Fortis at close to $1.3 billion. Japan's Mitsui & Co. paid $2 billion for Khazanah Malaysia Bhd.'s 16% stake in IHH, one of the world's largest listed private hospital operators.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com and Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

