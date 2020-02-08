Log in
Group successfully launches world-record firework

02/08/2020 | 11:37pm EST

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the successful launch of a 62-inch, 2,797-pound firework nearly a mile into the air, Steamboat Fireworks has officially set a world record, as certified by Guinness World Records.

Tonight’s thrilling conclusion of the Night Extravaganza on Howelson Hill – the signature event of the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival – resulted in a pyrotechnic milestone that eclipsed the firework record of 2,397 pounds set in the United Arab Emirates Dec. 31, 2018.

Project Manager Tim Borden of Steamboat Fireworks dedicated his group’s achievement to the City of Steamboat Springs, especially including the area’s public safety organizations: firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians and the Routt County Search & Rescue team.

“We had to work closely with these people to ensure that our firework posed absolutely no danger to people, wildlife or structures in the area,” Borden said.

He also thanked the members of his team: Ed MacArthur, Jim Widmann and Eric Krug. They analyzed the data compiled from the group’s 2019 failure, and they made a couple of significant changes to the structure of the shell and the lift inside the mortar.

“Without their dedication and their expertise, we could not have succeeded in this project,” Borden said. “I would also like to thank my wife, and the team’s families, for their patience and constant support during this time-consuming project.”

The shell was more than seven inches thick, and the mortar used to launch the shell was 26 feet long. A representative of Guinness was on hand to witness the event and to present Steamboat Fireworks with official certification of their standing within the list of Guinness records.

“We invested hundreds of hours into this project, and we anticipate that we will enjoy the satisfaction of this success for months to come,” Borden said. “People are already asking us, ‘What’s next?’ I really can’t answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys.”

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
