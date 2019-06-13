GroupBy Data Reveals Festive Prints and Celebrating the Outdoors Trended Upwards in Online Retail This Memorial Day

Year-over-year (2018-2019) online searches for patterned clothing increased by 290% and outerwear search terms increased by 175%

GroupBy Inc., a leading provider of relevancy-focused eCommerce solutions, today announced its retail customers saw significant year-over-year (YOY) increases in online searches for festive clothing, outdoor wear and specific categories of grills during this year’s Memorial Day Weekend compared to 2018’s Memorial Day Weekend.

Searches reflect a desire to celebrate with festive clothing and outdoor wear

According to aggregated data from GroupBy’s customer base, searches for larger brands during the Memorial Day Weekend decreased 50% from 2018, while terms related to niche brands increased. Patterned clothing, including animal print and tie-dye, showed a 290% increase in search traffic. As well, while the number of queries for beachwear decreased by 15%, searches for outerwear, such as waterproof and hiking-related clothing increased by 175%.

Shoppers get specific about the grills they are looking for to celebrate summer

While broad search terms such as “grill” decreased by 48%, specific product searches including terms like “smoker,” “gas grill” and “pellet grill” increased by 50%, demonstrating that consumers are looking for products with more specificity. Likewise, search specific barbecue foods, such as ribs and burgers, showed a 26% increase in search.

Additional findings include:

While the volume of searches did not change significantly YOY, queries around the Leisure and Outdoors category, including phrases around water activities, camping, and hunting, showed an increase of 122% from 2018 to 2019.

The Home and Garden category saw a relative decrease in search interest year over year, but queries still showed an increase heading into Memorial Day Weekend compared to the rest of the month.

“This year-over-year search comparison demonstrates consumers are increasingly becoming more sophisticated in their product searches as they turn to eCommerce to begin their shopping journey,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy Inc. “To capitalize on this behavior during the traditionally slow summer sales months, retailers should look to amplify their product search capabilities further to help consumers arrive at a specific product faster to maximize sales. By doing so, retailers will also be able to further capitalize on consumers’ heightened attention during key summer shopping events such as Fourth of July, Amazon Prime Day and Labor Day.”

