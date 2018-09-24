GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions® and Zenabis Enter into Landmark Agreement to Provide Medical Cannabis Program

GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions®, one of Canada’s largest and most
respected benefits providers, announced today that they have entered
into an exclusive partnership with Zenabis Ltd., a licensed medical
cannabis producer with one of the largest indoor cultivation footprints
in Canada. This is the first agreement of its kind in Canada and sets a
precedent for supplying affordable medical cannabis to Canadians. The
partnership between GroupHEALTH and Delta, BC-based Zenabis brings two
Canadian health care innovators together to provide a unique solution to
meet Canadians’ needs.
GroupHEALTH's Advisor Partners will work with each employer to determine
whether the No Max Medical Cannabis Program is the right solution for
their business and their employees. This component will be seamlessly
integrated into benefit plan designs. Zenabis’ medical cannabis experts
will work with plan members to verify the correct treatment and dosage,
suggest appropriate solutions from their broad selection of products,
and facilitate safe and quick delivery to plan members across Canada.
Pricing is on a set-fee basis and therefore, employers are protected
from market or claims volatility. Prescriptions and purchases will be
processed exclusively through Zenabis, giving plan members and plan
sponsors access to safe and effective medical cannabis products and
service from a reputable Canadian provider.
The No Maximum Medical Cannabis Program will be available to GroupHEALTH
clients in fall, 2018.
Under the terms of the agreement, GroupHEALTH and Zenabis will offer
Canadian employers the opportunity to provide comprehensive medical
cannabis coverage in their employee benefit plans. GroupHEALTH’s new No
Maximum Medical Cannabis Program gives plan members access to
medically-appropriate amounts of cannabis without worrying about paying
out-of-pocket for their treatment.
“Canadian employers are increasingly seeking a safe and sustainable way
to integrate medical cannabis into benefit plans,” said Matt Houghton,
GroupHEALTH CEO. “GroupHEALTH's No Maximum Medical Cannabis Program is
an innovative approach that provides employees with superior coverage,
while ensuring that employers’ costs are contained; both of which are
GroupHEALTH hallmarks.”
“Zenabis is proud to partner with GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions to
provide medical cannabis to its members,” said Kevin Coft, CEO of
Zenabis. “As a trusted and reliable supplier of medical cannabis,
Zenabis looks forward to offering a full array of medicinal products at
the highest quality. Quite frankly – this is a landmark agreement and it
positions our company as a leading provider of medicinal cannabis.”
Zenabis is now firmly positioned as a unique cannabis producer because
it has recreational supply agreements with the provinces of BC, Nova
Scotia and New Brunswick, as well as medicinal agreements of this
nature. “We cultivate our cannabis indoors and therefore, we are
uniquely positioned to simultaneously grow medicinal products which
require standardization as well as high-quality recreational varieties
that will be distributed across Canada,” said Coft. He added “It allows
us to pursue similar agreements with other health benefit providers –
who will undoubtedly receive inquiries from their plan members.”
About Zenabis Ltd.
Zenabis Ltd. is a privately-held, cannabis company with one of the
largest, federally licensed indoor medical cultivation footprints in
Canada. Zenabis currently operates two licensed production facilities in
British Columbia and New Brunswick, with a third coming shortly in Nova
Scotia. These facilities encompass 660,000 square feet of indoor
pharmaceutical grade cannabis production space across Canada. Zenabis
operations are strategically positioned on Canada’s coasts, facilitating
national distribution and access to international markets. Zenabis is
currently working towards globally recognized EU GMP certifications.
Zenabis has one of the most experienced management teams in the
industry, with an extensive background in retail consumer packaged
goods, global pharmaceutical sales and manufacturing, quality assurance,
and commercialized cultivation. Their growing team has more than two
decades of experience in organic cultivation and distribution of herbs
and nutraceutical products throughout the Americas, North Africa, and
the Middle East. Their sales team has more than two decades in product
development, commercialization, and retail and pharmaceutical sales
including international distribution.
About GroupHEALTH
GroupHEALTH is transforming the way Canadians experience benefits by
developing and delivering the most cost-effective benefit solutions to
businesses across Canada. Leaders in employee benefits plans and group
insurance, the GroupHEALTH Family of Companies has more than 500
employees in offices in Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Etobicoke,
Woodbridge and Barrie. With annual premiums exceeding $500 million and
over $5 billion in pension assets under management, GroupHEALTH supplies
marketing leading employee benefit services to more than 4,000 client
organizations across Canada in both the public and private sectors,
supporting more than 426,000 Canadians and their families.
